The city of Philadelphia will offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fires a gun and injures someone within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library, Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday.
The announcement came after five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.
“Schools, recreation centers, and libraries are vital public spaces. They belong to the residents and families who live nearby,” Kenney said in announcing the reward offer.
“Our public spaces must remain safe for our community,” he said. “We hope that this new incentive will not only help us take more perpetrators of violence off the streets but also act as a deterrent for anyone who may consider committing such an unconscionable crime.”
The mayor said residents with information should report it to the police at 215-686-TIPS, and tips can be made anonymously. The new reward amount is in addition to the standing cash reward of up to $20,000 for tips that lead to arrests and convictions following homicides.
In the shooting Tuesday, nearly 100 shots were fired while hundreds of people were at the recreation center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section of the city, officials said.
Two victims were listed in extremely critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head. The five wounded people ranged in age from 17 to 25.
Three suspects were apprehended by the police and up to three others were being sought, police said.
The three were caught after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police officials said Wednesday. One suspect was found underneath a car, one suspect was found in a house and another suspect was caught on foot by first responders.
Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell, 22, and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22.
After going over video evidence and conducting interviews, police officials said they believe three more suspects were able to escape the crime scene.
“We are looking for the public’s help, so if anyone knows who they are, they can call our tip line at 215-686-TIPS. We would be glad to take that information and develop it further,” a police official said at a news conference Wednesday.
City and state officials said the drive-by shooting was due to an ongoing feud.
“This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity and this activity will be very vigorously prosecuted by our office,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference near the crime scene. “Sadly, this is an incident that involves groups in Philadelphia,” Krasner said, adding that law enforcement officials would not identify the groups involved.
“Time and time again you hear me talk about the importance of having adequate staffing and having a visible presence on our streets,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at the press conference. “A police presence alone is not a sure-fire deterrent that will stop crime from happening.”
“We know that when we do have adequate staffing in our areas prior to mass casualty incidents the message is clear: We are not scared, we will not be deterred, and we will find you. Philadelphians refuse to live in fear.” Outlaw said.
In another shooting involving children, a birthday party inside a North Philadelphia home ended with four young people shot at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, NBC 10 reported.
A 15-year-old girl was shot in the back and leg; a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg; a 17-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her leg, police said.
All four shooting victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition, police official said.
Three suspects were apprehended after the shooting, which took place inside the home of one of the girls along the 2800 block of Bonsall Street, near West Somerset Street.
Kenney said after the shooting near the rec center that it’s shocking that such violence would hit so close to a facility that should be a haven for young people.
“It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us here that our young people were subject to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves at one of our rec centers,” he said. “Those responsible for the violence must and will be held accountable for their dangerous acts.
“We as a city and a society must do everything that we can to remind our young people — through our words and through our actions — that they are valued, they are important and that their lives matter.”
Kenney also said the proliferation of guns in the city must be stemmed, a point he has made several times in the past.
“The fact remains that there are too many guns on our streets with devastating consequences,” he said. “There is no purpose for any of those guns other than to kill human beings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.