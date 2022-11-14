To bring more Philadelphians to the table as the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget is developed, the city laid out its plan Monday to engage the public to ensure that Philadelphians have a voice regarding allocation of limited city resources.
To that end, the city announced it will hold a series of in person and virtual focus groups for community members in November and December 2022. The vision for the city's fiscal year 2024 budget cycle and beyond is a budget that enables investments that provide quality government services and infrastructure while maintaining the city’s long-term fiscal health, reduces racial disparities among Philadelphians, and advances equitable outcomes for all Philadelphians.
“As we develop our plan for Fiscal Year 2024 it’s critical that we hear from Philadelphians directly about what their needs and priorities are as we work to balance investments for the immediate future while also ensuring the city’s fiscal health in the years to come,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “To help us create the upcoming FY24 budget, we seek the thoughtful ideas and insights of our diverse residents, businesses, and city employees about what matters most to them and their community.”
Last year, the city added virtual focus group sessions designed to be demographically representative and a town hall with Kenney and members of the administration. This approach aimed to allow deeper engagement and better reflect all Philadelphians preferences and priorities. While these efforts created more in-depth opportunities for Philadelphians to shape the upcoming city budget, there is still ample room for to enhance our strategy to make it more inclusive with more community input. For fiscal year 2024, the city is expanding to targeted in person focus groups for communities who have historically not been involved in these processes, as well as expanding the virtual focus group option, and an online survey for residents who cannot participate in person or virtually. In addition to adjusting strategies to increase equitable engagement, the city will increase accessibility by including translators, call-in options, and other accessibility accommodations in the engagement process.
“This year, we are reaching out to community members even earlier in the process, before departments formulate their asks,” said Budget Director Marisa Waxman. “This outreach, paired with input from earlier community engagement, will help ensure we reflect the needs of residents, particularly those that in years’ past may not have been able to voice their thoughts in the budget process.”
Next spring, Kenney will propose a budget to City Council for fiscal year 2024. There will be difficult budget choices to be made as Philadelphia continues to respond to and recover from the economic difficulties incurred from the pandemic, as well as a rise in public safety issues and potential economic uncertainty globally. To help shape the plan, residents and business owners can share their ideas in focus groups, or online survey, or by calling 311.
Recommendations and insights gathered through these sessions will be shared with Kenney and city departments to inform decisions for the 2024 budget. Translation will be available in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Vietnamese.
Residents can register for budget focus groups in advance, in their preferred language. There will be links for English, Spanish, Portuguese and Vietnamese.
Residents can also call 311 to register for any of the sessions.
Virtual Focus Group dates and times:
• Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.-noon.
• Monday, Nov. 28 at 6-7 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6-7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.-noon.
• Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6-7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6-7 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6-7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.-noon.
• Monday, Dec. 12 at 6-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6-7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6-7 p.m.
Focus groups will be held between Wednesday and Dec. 30. Selected participants will be compensated $40 for their time. Translation and accessibility accommodations will be available upon request by calling 311 or emailing budget@phila.gov. Registration is open enrollment at this time.
