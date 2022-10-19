The city of Philadelphia has released updated details for its Outdoor Dining Program, with new permanent regulations set to replace the temporary regulations that were established during the pandemic.
The Outdoor Dining Program was first launched in June 2020 as a temporary emergency action aimed at helping “more than 750 restaurants earn much needed revenue by offering outdoor dining,” according to a news release. The previous temporary regulations were aimed at supporting “restaurants when restrictions limited their ability to operate indoors.”
“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphia’s diverse restaurants adapted to open air spaces when—to help save lives—they were under capacity restrictions, contributing to a vibrancy on the street that has been welcomed by many residents and visitors,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
The new permanent regulations are set to go into effect immediately and will give restaurant owners the option to apply for a permanent Streetery License and/or Sidewalk Café License.
“The permanent outdoor dining program includes sidewalk cafes and streeteries. These new regulations codify the program based on changes passed by City Council. To ensure public safety, the streetery program is limited and we urge restaurants to thoroughly explore acceptable outdoor dining options before making any investments,” added Kenney.
Restaurant owners will still have a period of time to review the options available to them, submit applications and remove existing streetery setups that are not in line with the updated regulations. According to the Streetery License guide, substantial changes to any existing setups may be necessary, as “most streeteries that were put into place during the pandemic do not comply with the permanent regulations and require substantial re-design or total removal.”
“For the safety of our residents and visitors, it is imperative that businesses remove or make any necessary adjustments to existing structures and set-ups sooner rather than later,” said Department of Licenses and Inspections Commissioner Ralph DiPietro. “Compliance is key for ongoing access to outdoor dining experiences. City agencies will be supportive of businesses through this process.”
The Streetery License will allow eligible restaurants to “occupy the parking lane in front of their storefront for outdoor dining protected by crash barriers.”
In order to apply for a Streetery License, eligible restaurant owners will be required to have consent from the property owner, attest to indemnification and removal requirements, possess a certificate of insurance, have a valid Food license and comply with additional specifications.
Meanwhile, the Sidewalk Café License will allow eligible restaurants to “occupy sections of the sidewalk in front of their storefront for outdoor dining.” Currently existing temporary Sidewalk Café Licenses are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, said that “outdoor dining took on a new and resilient persona in our city as a result of the pandemic.”
“The extension of dining into the authorized section of a parking lane is a great example of how to share vibrant open spaces in our city while enhancing memorable dining experiences for all Philadelphians and those visiting.”
Some of the city departments involved in the creation and implementation of the Streetery program include: the Department of Planning and Development, the Mayor’s Office, the Philadelphia Fire Department, the Law Department, the Streets Department, the Department of Commerce, the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, the Managing Director’s Office, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
According to the Streetery Guide, the new regulations will lead to the rollout of more stringent enforcement by the Streets Department and Licenses and Inspections, who will dedicate staff to “track and monitor streeteries more closely … and issue violations against dangerous, abandoned or unlicensed streeteries.”
