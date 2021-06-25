The City of Philadelphia, along with the School District of Philadelphia and Nutritional Development Services, announced Thursday it will be supporting more than 500 child and youth meal sites this summer. The joint partnership is an effort to make sure children have access to free, healthy food.
Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families, said that she’s grateful for the partnership between the city and the other community partners.
“They have been on the forefront since the beginning of the pandemic and have worked tirelessly to distribute meals. Their commitment has been essential, and their coordination has been so impressive. Thank you for serving our city’s children and youth by keeping them well-fed this summer,” Figueroa said.
The School District of Philadelphia, which has been giving out free meals to children and youth throughout the pandemic will continue to do so every Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at over 100 student meal sites.
“Our food services team stepped up and diligently worked to support our students and families throughout the pandemic. I’m pleased to know that our team can continue to work with the City of Philadelphia to ensure that our students and families will have access to meals during the summer,” Superintendent William Hite said in a press release.
All children and youth in Philadelphia are eligible to receive meals, student ID isn’t required.
A full list of distribution sites and schedules can be found on the city’s website. Parents are encouraged to call or visit a site ahead of pickup to confirm site availability.
Additional resources can also be found by visiting PhillySummerMeals.org or CommunityResourceConnect.org. Individuals may also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find a summer meal site near them.
