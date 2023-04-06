The city of Philadelphia announced that five Black artists have been selected by the Advisory Committee as semifinalists for the role of creating and designing a permanent Harriet Tubman statue in Center City.
The City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee made their decisions following a tumultuous beginning to the selection process that would see the winning design become a permanent fixture outside of City Hall.
The statue will celebrate “Harriet Tubman’s life, legacy, and contributions to our nation’s history,” according to a news release.
“Installing a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman for all Philadelphians to honor and celebrate has been a long time coming. I am pleased by the talented and diverse pool of artists that have been carefully selected by the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee and look forward to their proposals. I also want to thank members of the committee for their thoughtfulness and commitment to the selection process and to helping make this vision a reality,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
The five semifinalists were chosen from the group of 50 artists who responded to the city’s Call for Artists that initially opened in late November 2022 and closed in January 2023.
The five artists chosen as semifinalists include: Vinnie Bagwell, Richard Blake, Tanda Francis, Alvin Pettit, and Basil Watson.
The question of who would create and design the city’s Harriet Tubman was initially met with controversy when city officials originally chose a white sculptor named Wesley Wofford for a $500,000 no-bid commission to complete the project.
Following this announcement, the city hosted a public meeting regarding the statue that saw many express outrage at the choice to select Wofford without an open-call search that would potentially allow Black and female artists to present their designs for the city’s monument.
Ultimately, the OACCE backtracked on their decision and pledged in August 2022 to hold an open-call for artists following pleas from city councilmembers and continued national news coverage of the controversy.
“The Harriet Tubman statue will be the first statue of a Black female historic figure in the City of Philadelphia’s public art collection so this is not a small project or opportunity,” said Kelly Lee, Chief Cultural Officer for the City of Philadelphia and Executive Director of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.
“In addition to their ability to create amazing statues, the semifinalists demonstrated their strong understanding of the historic significance of this project which is exactly what we were looking for in an artist. I am excited to see each proposal and take one step closer to reaching a final design,” Lee said.
The next steps will see the OACCE host two separate public meetings that will allow the semi-finalists to receive feedback from the Philadelphia community. The first meeting will be scheduled for early in the artists’ design process, while the second meeting will allow the artists to present renderings and/or models of the statue proposals to community members and receive feedback.
“We want every resident of Philadelphia to be a part of this historic moment. We encourage everyone to engage in the selection process by attending these public meetings and making their voice heard,” Lee said.
