HARRIET TUBMAN STATUE

Philadelphia unveiled a temporary statue of Harriet Tubman on the North Apron of City Hall in January 2022.

— WHYY PHOTO/Emma Lee

 Emma Lee

The city of Philadelphia announced that five Black artists have been selected by the Advisory Committee as semifinalists for the role of creating and designing a permanent Harriet Tubman statue in Center City.

The City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee made their decisions following a tumultuous beginning to the selection process that would see the winning design become a permanent fixture outside of City Hall.

