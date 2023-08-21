trolley blitz

The city of Philadelphia is making a major transit benefit free for employees.

Beginning Sept. 1, the city will offer a free SEPTA Keycard to employees who want to come to work via mass transit. Mayor Jim Kenney said it’s part of the city’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

