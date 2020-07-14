The highest-ranking official in the Kenney cabinet has resigned as the administration faces intense criticism for its handling of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality in the city and across the country.
City Managing Director Brian Abernathy will leave his post on Sept. 4.
Abernathy oversees various city departments, including the Philadelphia Police Department, which has been the focus of most of the protests that have been held in recent weeks. Activists have criticized the police department for its use of excessive physical force, rubber bullets and tear gas against peaceful protesters (the use of tear gas has triggered federal lawsuits), and called for Abernathy to step down or be fired.
In his resignation letter, Abernathy said he was not the one to bring progress to the struggling city.
“But as Philadelphia shapes its future, our city must face the demons of inequity, poverty and racism,” Abernathy said in his resignation letter.
“All voices must be heard—the status quo is no longer acceptable. Progress will not be possible until everyone understands the meaning of Black Lives Matter. To truly tackle these demands, different voices are required at every level of government.”
Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Abernathy for his service during a time of crises in the city in a released statement.
“I’ve worked closely with many public servants throughout my career and few match Brian’s level of integrity and commitment to making our city better,” Kenney said. “I particularly thank him for his tireless dedication while managing multiple unprecedented crises in the past four months.”
BILLY PENN was the first to break the story of Abernathy’s resignation on Monday night.
Kenney and Abernathy are expected to speak at a 1 p.m. video conference.
Abernathy has served as managing director since January 2019. When Kenney took office in 2016, he appointed Abernathy first deputy to former Managing Director Michael Diberardinas, who resigned in 2018.
Prior to 2016, Abernathy headed the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and previously served as a legislative aide to former Councilman Frank DiCicco.
A Boston native, Abernathy graduated from Coker College in Hartsville, South Carolina, with degrees in political science and theater.
During his time in office, Abernathy has overseen multiple city emergencies, including the Floyd protests, the novel coronavirus pandemic, a rising homicide rate, opioid epidemic and homelessness.
Abernathy said the stress of the events of 2020 have “taken a toll on my family, on my mind, on my body, and on my soul.
“Throughout these months, there have been too many nights and weekends where my daughters have wondered where I was, and I’ve placed too many burdens on my wife’s shoulders,” Abernathy said in his resignation letter.
Abernathy cited success during his time as managing director, including the city’s effort — known as Rebuild — to revitalize parks, libraries, and public spaces; helping the Kensington neighborhood’s ongoing struggle to reduce the opioid crisis; and guiding the city’s response during the coronavirus pandemic, which included providing meals to hundreds of thousands of residents.
The mayor plans to begin a search process to replace Abernathy and will conduct an organizational review of the managing director’s office.
It remains unclear who will immediately succeed Abernathy when he leaves. Abernathy’s immediate successor is First Deputy Managing Director Tumar Alexander.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
