City legislators voted to create a new nonprofit and fund it with $10 million to chip away at Philadelphia’s high poverty rate, sending the bills to Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.
The Philadelphia Poverty Action Fund would be a public-private partnership focused on supporting anti-poverty initiatives.
The fund would be jointly run by appointees from the Kenney administration, City Council, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
The new fund is part of city effort launched this year to pull 100,000 individuals out of poverty by 2024.
Members of council voted on a pair of bills to create nonprofit and transfer the initial funding on Thursday. Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez were the main sponsors of the bills.
Mike Dunn, a Kenney administration spokesman, said in an email that the administration was reviewing the legislation.
Dunn added that the mayor “shares the underlying intent of the legislation to significantly reduce poverty in Philadelphia.”
Yet questions about how fast the nonprofit can get off the ground and start distributing dollars remain unknown at a time when the unemployment rate has shot up and the city’s finances continue to struggle due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dunn directed questions about the nonprofit’s operations to Clarke and the United Way.
Joe Grace, a Clarke spokesman, said the nonprofit and funding was a “first step.” The board members of the nonprofit, if it is created, will ultimately determine what initiatives get funded.
Grace said more details about the nonprofit’s operations would be revealed “soon.”
In a released statement, Clarke said the nonprofit and funding would help the city “move forward aggressively on poverty and the economic and racial disparities revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bill Golderer, president of the regional United Way office, was not immediately available for comment.
In a released statement, Golderer said that ensuring an equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be the "economic challenge of a lifetime."
“Creating opportunities that put people and our City’s collective purpose first is critical to reducing poverty and increasing economic mobility with communities," Golderer said in the statement.
The new nonprofit fund is part of City Council’s Philadelphia Poverty Action Plan that was issued in March, days before the first positive COVID-19 case was reported in the city.
The plan included a raft of policy aims, including wage tax refunds, providing basic income for low-income residents, property tax relief, and investing in adult education programs, among other things.
Philadelphia continues to hold the ignominious title of the poorest large city in the U.S.
The poverty rate is 23.3% representing more than 359,000 residents, according to most recent 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey using 2019 data.
Blacks and African Americans have a poverty rate of 26.7%, the second highest rate for Hispanics and Latinos (40.2%).
In addition, 11% of Philadelphians are in deep poverty rate, defined as 50 percent below the federal poverty line.
The city’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.8% in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Mel Wells, president of the North Philadelphia-based nonprofit reintegration and self-help organization One Day At A Time (ODAAT), said the city's potential new nonprofit could help get funding to those in need faster. He added that anti-poverty initiatives contribute to reducing crime and violence.
Some people “need help that day when they ask for help,” Wells said, who sits on a City Council anti-poverty committee. “They don’t have time to wait five days or 10 days. That waiting period of going through the red tape can cause them their life.”
