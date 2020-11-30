City legislators are weighing a trio of proposals that would change the 10-year tax abatement program and impose a new construction tax before the year's end.
A council committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposals at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The proposals would:
- Reduce the 10-year tax abatement for new commercial and industrial construction by 10% starting in January;
- Impose a 1% construction tax to build nearly any structure starting in July; and
- Delay the reduction to the 10-year tax abatement for new residential construction developments from January to the start of 2024.
Council President Darrell Clarke, a Democrat from the 5th District who sponsored the proposals, remained tight-lipped about any potential amendments to the proposals or when they might get a final vote.
“We don’t discuss legislative strategy prior to any hearing; that’s a role for Councilmembers,” said Clarke spokesman Joe Grace in an email on Monday.
Mike Dunn, a Kenney administration spokesman, said in an email that legislators continued to discuss the proposals and amendments were possible, so the administration would not comment until it received more clarity about the proposals.
If passed out of committee on Tuesday, the proposals could be read on first reading during the City Council session on Thursday and then receive a second reading on Dec. 12, the final session of the year, where legislators could put them up for final votes. Members of council also can take up the bills in the new year.
Grace said revenues from the proposals would back the issuance of a $400 million bond to fund the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, an effort to address a variety of disparities from the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, including affordable housing and revitalizing commercial corridors.
Lauren Gilchrist, president of the Philadelphia chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, said legislators were moving too fast on the proposals, which appeared to be in response to the city’s budget crunch due to the pandemic.
“It feels rushed,” she said.
Gilchrist called for a six-month pause on the proposals for the construction tax and to reduce the tax abatement for new commercial developments in order to allow for further discussions.
While the Philadelphia chapter of NAIOP did not take a position on those two proposals, Gilchrist said they would add to the cost of development projects in a city that already has one of the highest business tax rates in the U.S.
“When those taxes fall down to the bottom line on top of Business Income and Receipts (Tax), on top of Use and Occupancy (Tax), it really projects a business-unfriendly image,” Gilchrist said.
Leo Addimando, a developer and president of the Business Industry Association of Philadelphia, generally supported the construction tax if it is combined with delaying the cuts to the tax abatement program for new residential developments.
“If you’re going to put a 1% tax in, you have to provide the necessary economic runway for projects to be able to account for that tax,” Addimando said.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused at least a six-month setback for development projects this year, said Addimando, who leads the industry group that focuses on residential development. That lag may cause developers to lose out on the full 10-year tax abatement because they’ll get pushed into the new year.
While rent prices have dropped this year, the costs of land and construction have continued to rise, creating an equation that depresses development, Addimando said.
The tax abatement program exempts property owners from paying city and school taxes on the added value from new construction or rehabilitation of both residential and commercial properties for a decade. Abatement recipients do pay taxes on the value of the land.
City Council voted last year to reduce the tax break for new residential construction developments, effectively cutting the subsidy in half, which is scheduled to go into effect in January. Legislators left in place the full 10-year tax break for the rehabilitation of residential homes.
At-large Councilman Allan Domb, who is also a real estate broker, said in an email that he looked forward to getting a better understanding of the financial effects of the proposals. The city also must reexamine how it funds affordable housing, schools, anti-poverty efforts, and other essential services, he said.
“We must ensure that any new legislation does not negatively impact our city’s ability to retain and attract new economic opportunities, especially as we pursue a path forward from the pandemic and help businesses of all sizes in every neighborhood,” Domb said.
At-large Councilwoman Kendra Brooks, a member of the Working Families Party, said in an email that she supported any legislation that moved the city closer to eliminating the 10-year tax abatement completely. Brooks introduced her own proposal to nix the tax abatement program this year.
Brooks worried that changes to the tax abatement program were not happening fast enough to increase tax dollars for the city's schools, which were in dire need of more funding. She supported adding a sunset provision to end the abatement program.
“The ten-year tax abatement is one of the most generous tax abatements in the country,” she said, “and one that we simply cannot afford right now.”
