Philadelphia legislators grilled Sheriff Rochelle Bilal over her decision to unilaterally shift all sheriff’s sales online during a contentious hearing Thursday.
Many members of City Council voiced deep reservations about virtual sheriff’s sales, raising concerns about new fees that the online auction firm Bid4Assets reaps for running the program, equitable access, and long-term effects. Online sheriff’s sales launched this month.
Councilmember Helen Gym said Bilal had made significant changes to the sheriff’s sales process and doubted the digital migration would benefit typical residents.
“We do not want to see distressed properties being snapped up irresponsibly by large-scale operators who have tanked the real estate industry time and time again in other cities,” Gym said during the Committee on Law and Government hearing.
Bilal said her office would evaluate the sheriff’s sales online process within three to six months to determine whether to continue the pilot program, but indicated her strong approval for the virtual platform. Bilal initially said sheriff’s sales would permanently move online last month, only to walk that back after political pressure from legislators and others.
“We like the virtual sales,” Bilal said during the virtual hearing. “We think it’s a benefit for us. We really want it to be permanent.”
Tariq Karim El-Shabazz, whom Bilal identified as an “undersheriff apprentice,” said the move from in-person to online sheriff’s sales was done “out of necessity” due to the limitations posed by the pandemic. In-person sheriff’s sales were halted for a year when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the city in early 2020.
The sheriff’s office did not issue a request for proposals when seeking firms to host sheriff’s sales. Bid4Assets holds a six-year contract with the sheriff’s office, which Bilal can terminate at her discretion.
The sheriff’s office will not pay Bid4Assets to host its sheriff’s sales. Instead, Bid4Assets imposes new fees on bidders, which drew concerns from legislators.
Bid4Assets charges buyers fees 1.5% on mortgage foreclosures and 10% on tax foreclosures. The online-sale program requires a $10,000 deposit to bid for mortgage sales and $1,500 deposit for tax sales.
The firm also charges individuals a non-refundable $35 processing fee to participate in auctions. A recent auction attracted more than 4,000 participants.
Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office officials revealed they did not compare fees that Bid4Assets charges other municipalities for running their sheriff’s sales before settling on those fees. Sheriff's offices were not aware how much Bid4Assets was expected to earn from fees for running Philadelphia’s sales. In 2019, sheriff’s sales totaled more than $62.4 million.
At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks said Bilal was shifting the cost of running sheriff’s sales to bidders.
“It seems like Bid4Assets will be collecting large revenues by imposing fees on bidders, who may not have any winnings,” Brooks said.
In another change, a winning bidder must now make full payment within 15 days, down from 30 days when sales were done in-person before the pandemic.
Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said the move to online sheriff’s sales was creating new dangers in a system that was already plagued by inequality.
Quiñones-Sánchez called on Bilal to create new rules for limited liability companies (LLCs), which she said have become “extremely problematic” in exacerbating gentrification. LLCs can be used to hide the identities of investors.
Bilal also declined to postpone sheriff’s sales this month and in May at the request of at least a dozen members of City Council so they could further probe the online platform, saying it was not a “legitimate reason” and legislators may not understand regulations around sheriff’s sales.
Councilmember Cherelle Parker, chairwoman of the Committee on Law and Government, said it was “very disheartening” that Bilal considered legislators’ request illegitimate.
“I thank you so very much for letting me know what I don’t understand,” Parker told Bilal.
Quiñones-Sánchez suggested legislators should consider crafting new rules around sheriff’s sales.
“I hope these hearings lead to some legislative fixes,” she said.
