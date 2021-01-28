Philadelphia legislators unleashed a torrent of anger at the Kenney administration and its botched partnership with Philly Fighting COVID on Thursday, demanding answers and charging that white privilege and racism played a role in the city's selection process.
A City Council committee will hold a hearing over how the Kenney administration entered into an agreement with Philly Fighting COVID, the start-up helmed by a self-described “group of college kids,” to become one of the city’s main vaccine distributors that opened a vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
A council committee hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Councilwoman Cindy Bass, the main sponsor of the resolution calling for the hearing, called the city agreement that netted Philly Fighting COVID more than $100,000 a “hookup.”
Bass questioned why other vendors, like the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a group led by certified health professionals, received undue scrutiny before the Kenney administration selected them for a city contract.
“The difference in treatment is another stark reminder of racism at work when it comes to the treatment of some versus others,” the District 8 councilwoman said during the first legislative session of 2021.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, of District 9, called on Kenney, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley and other administration officials to reveal all emails and other documents related to the city's partnership with Philly Fighting COVID, including why the group was approved to receive and distribute 7,000 vaccine doses while the Black Doctors group received 2,500.
“How did this unproven, unqualified group of non-healthcare related young people get pushed to the front of the line of the vaccine distribution?” Parker asked.
“I want to know who made the call! I want to know who put their credibility on the line. I want to know, ‘This is a greenlight, you should go.’ And I want to know who said this group had the credibility, had the academic credentials, and this is what the city of Philadelphia should be doing.”
At-large Councilwoman Katherine Gillmore Richardson said that “white privilege, institutional racism, generational poverty, and lack of inclusion have been the standard experience of African Americans” in Philadelphia.
Richardson added the city has a “dismal track record” of supporting Black- and brown-owned businesses when it comes to city contracts, which hasn’t changed under Kenney.
“It doesn’t matter how qualified a minority business is, how much education is attained, and how many certifications are earned: Minority businesses are relegated to the subcontractor position,” Richardson said.
Philly Fighting COVID has been under fire for more than a week after WHYY and Billy Penn uncovered a series of issues, including abandoning community testing in Black and brown communities; switching to a privacy policy that would allow the group to sell the information of residents who previously signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine; and CEO Andrei Doroshin admitting on NBC’s Today Show on Thursday to taking several vaccine doses and giving them to his friends.
The Kenney administration has since cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID.
