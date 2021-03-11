Philadelphia lawmakers are moving forward with a $400 million bond issuance to address long-time issues particularly affecting African-American residents that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated.
The proposal was introduced Thursday and now heads to a City Council committee for a hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
The bond issuance would back the so-called Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, an ambitious anti-poverty and affordable housing proposal that’s the brainchild of Council President Darrell Clarke and other legislators.
Clarke said in a news release that now was the time to ensure a more equitable future for the city.
“The COVID-19 pandemic magnified economic and racial disparities that have existed for far too long in Philadelphia,” Clarke said. “There is no time to wait.”
Councilmember Cherelle Parker, who introduced the proposal on behalf of Clarke, said in the news release that the initiative would help the city’s most vulnerable residents and neighborhoods, who have been most affected by the pandemic.
“It will help those in poverty, prevent those living on the margins from falling further behind, and create sustainable jobs and assist small businesses — which need help right now,” Parker said.
The bond issuance proposal comes at a time of both bust and anticipated boom for the city’s coffers.
A year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Philadelphia, the pandemic has severely battered the city’s finances. The Kenney administration is facing an estimated $450 million budget gap in the upcoming fiscal year. Last year the administration plugged a nearly $750 million budget deficit through spending cuts.
Yet the city could be in line for $1.4 billion from the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus, according to estimates from the council president’s office. President Joe Biden signed the stimulus bill, the American Rescue Plan, on Thursday.
To help fund the bond issuance, city lawmakers pushed through a series of changes to the city’s controversial 10-year property tax abatement at the end of 2020, along with a new 1% construction tax on residential projects. Those changes won’t go into effect until the start of 2022.
Mayor Jim Kenney continues to support the initiative, saying in the news release: “These programs will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on our communities and residents.”
Philadelphia’s overall poverty rate was to 23.3% in 2019, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates for 2019. The figures do not account for economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
That year African-American residents a poverty rate of 26.7%, the second highest behind behind Hispanics and Latinos (40.2%), according to the survey.
Black residents also had the second-lowest inflation-adjusted median income in the city — $32,425 — behind Hispanics and Latinos among defined races that year, according to the survey.
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African Americans and people of color. They make up a larger share of the industries that were the hardest hit by the pandemic shutdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.