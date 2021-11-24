Philadelphia has a gun problem.
There have been nearly 1,600 non-fatal shootings this year. The Philadelphia Police Department is on pace to recover over 6,000 guns associated with crimes and the city is on the verge of surpassing 500 homicides.
During a gun violence briefing on the eve of Thanksgiving, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, talked about Diamond Wilson, a 22-year-old woman who wrote songs against gun violence. Wilson was shot in the eye Oct. 7 near 59th and Filbert streets in West Philadelphia.
"She's going to lose her eye," Jones said. "She's going to get through it, but she's never going to see out of that eye again. So far, the 1,500 folks that don't end up murdered, they wind up wounded both physically and mentally."
On Wednesday, several city and state stakeholders joined forces with community and organizational leaders to offer a unified front to attack the gun violence in Philadelphia.
The city's spike is representative of what's happening nationwide, with higher 2021 numbers found in Chicago, Detroit, Oakland and Las Vegas.
"This partnership here is a sincere partnership and I vouch for their integrity," Jones said.
Mayor Jim Kenney continues to stress the ease with which guns can be purchased and the lack of legislation addressing stolen firearms within the city. Many guns can be traced back to a person, but there are no laws in place to punish people who purchase weapons for other people.
"We have seen unprecedented rates of gun sales and permitting activity," Kenney said. "These guns legal and illegal guns that are accessible in the heat of the moment turning what could have stayed an argument into a homicide. We have long asked Harrisburg for the ability to control the availability of guns in our community. A little over a year ago, we took that 'ask' to a new level. We sued the state for the right to regulate guns in our city to protect the lives of Philadelphians. We know common-sense regulation of guns would save lives."
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urged communities to come together and support several grassroots organizations working toward helping advocate against gun violence.
"Now it's beyond the time that everyone comes together to be the catalyst for change in our communities," Outlaw said. "And I will continue to urge all local, state, federal partners to stand alongside the PPD as they are doing here today."
Back in March 1997, Emir Greene was murdered in Philadelphia. His mother, Victoria Greene, started Every Murder Is Real (E.M.I.R.) The non-profit organization is a support ecosystem that works with individuals and families who have been affected by homicides. They provide educational resources and emotional support to help deal with trauma.
Chantay Love, co-founder and president of E.M.I.R. and Emir Greene's sister, said her brother's murder opened her eyes in many ways.
"My brother was murdered. And then I knew what the impact of the trauma that our communities was facing," Love said. "It reminded me that we will be the collateral damage of untreated trauma that perpetuates violence."
District Attorney Larry Krasner was not in attendance Wednesday, but released a statement on what he called "a safety crisis of violence and preventable deaths."
"Safety from gun violence is a matter of racial justice for everyone, but especially poor, Black, brown and young people," Krasner said. "It is unconscionable that we are the most powerful nation on the planet and also the most powerless — politically — to address and stop preventable harm and death. We should all be outraged and moved to action: meaningful, sustainable action that lifts up communities and breaks cycles of trauma and harm."
