City officials are taking precautions to ensure that residents’ right to vote in the upcoming election is not suppressed.
District Attorney Larry Krasner joined with city and community leaders on Wednesday to denounce voter suppression efforts ahead of the Nov. 3rd General Election and to warn against armed militias and violence at the polls.
“The District Attorney’s Office intends to make sure that there is no threatening presence at these polls,“ he said. “We are well prepared and ready to act immediately along with our criminal justice partners if anything like that should happen. But we think it is important for people to understand what the law is and what the law permits, because anyone who comes to the cradle of American democracy to try to suppress the vote and violates the law and commits crimes is going to find themselves in a jail cell talking to a Philadelphia jury, trying to explain why they felt that was okay.”
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock, who leads the DA’s Election Fraud Task Force said they are particularly looking for any presence of voting intimidation at the city’s election sites.
“In Pennsylvania it is a felony in the third degree, punishable by up to seven years in jail to block the door or attempt to block the door to a polling place on Election Day,” he said. “But also it is the same crime to intimidate, threaten and use violence with the design to influence or overwhelm voters to prevent voting or restrain freedom of choice.”
Wellbrock encouraged people to report incidents of voter intimidation to the District Attorney Hotline at (215) 686-9641 and the National Election Protection Hotline at 1 (866) OUR-VOTE.
Prosecutors and county detectives assigned to the Election Task Force will be reviewing and investigating complaints through and beyond Nov. 3, due to the near certainty that the record-high number of early and mail-in voting will delay certification of state and federal elections by days or weeks.
There is currently seven satellite election offices were voters can go to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and drop off their ballots. The offices are located at City Hall, George Washington High School, Julio De Burgos Elementary School, Overbook Elementary School, Liacouras Center, Roxborough High School, Tilden Middle School. Ten additional satellite offices are scheduled to open in the coming weeks.
“The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27th, but don’t delay – apply today if not in one of our election offices then online at www.PhiladelphiaVotes.com,” said Lisa Deeley, chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners.
“The Commissioners’ Office is responsible for what happens inside polling places, and the District Attorney’s Office is our partner on the outside. Together, we will do our part to make sure that Philadelphians have a good Election Day experience.”
Mary McCord, legal director, Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, Georgetown Law said there are concerns that unlawful, heavily armed militia groups will show up at election offices and polling locations to protect against a fraudulent vote.
"That is particular the case because there is so much disinformation about mail-in balloting being more susceptible to fraud and any delay in election vote tabulation being delayed because of fraud," she said. "This is just disinformation. There is no empirical evidence to support it but it's the kind of rumors that cause groups like the unlawful militias to take it upon themselves to do something about it."
McCord said since the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, unlawful militia groups in Pennsylvania and other places across the country have self-activated and shown up during peaceful racial justice demonstrations, often purporting to augment law enforcement and protect property.
“There is no authority under federal or state law for armed groups of individuals to self-deploy and undertake legitimate law enforcement or legitimate militia activities,” she said, noting that the Second Amendment does not protect private, unauthorized militia activity.
During the press conference, City Commissioner Omar Sabir stressed the importance of voting in the upcoming election.
"I'm talking to all citizens of Philadelphia - your vote is safe," he said. "Now is the time and the time is now to express ourselves. We get more resources and we get more accountability if we vote."
State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Phila.), City Council members Kendra Brooks and Helen Gym, the Rev. David Brown of Heeding God's Call, the Rev. Alyn Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity were also on hand to express their support for efforts to combat voter suppression.
