Philadelphia legislators have moved to ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets during certain demonstrations, sending the bill to Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.
Philadelphia City Council voted 14-3 to approve a bill that would mandate the police department to create a written policy to ban the use of any chemical weapons, including tear gas, or “kinetic energy munitions,” like rubber bullets, by officers on individuals participating in First Amendment activities.
Republican councilmembers David Oh and Brian O’Neill, and Democratic councilman Bobby Henon voted against the bill.
The legislation now goes to Kenney.
The legislation is among the police reforms in Philadelphia stemming from the protests and civil unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis this year.
At-large Councilwoman Helen Gym, the main sponsor of the legislation, said the city and police’s heavy-handed response to the protests “undid years of collaboration and work.”
“This bill is a first step toward reaffirming that public protest is not at odds with public safety,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “And responses to public protest should not compromise pubic safety, plain and simple.
Gym added the legislation will challenge city officials and police to determine what constitutes a First Amendment protest.
In May and June, Philadelphia police used military-style armored vehicles, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas on demonstrators marching on Interstate 676, and on peaceful protesters and residents in their homes along 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Police Commissioner Outlaw and Kenney initially justified the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on protesters.
But following a comprehensive account of the I-676 incident by The New York Times, Outlaw and Kenney flip flopped and apologized. The fallout from the city’s response also led to the resignation of former City Managing Director Brian Abernathy.
In addition, Outlaw put a moratorium on the use of tear gas and pepper spray; a high-ranking officer who authorized the use of non-lethal munitions took a voluntary demotion; and the commissioner moved to fire officers seen pepper spraying protesters at close range.
The department still lacks a formal policy about when to deploy tear gas.
Police hadn’t used tear gas against protesters in the city since 2000 when the Republican National Convention was held here, Gym said.
The bill triggered an uncharacteristically heated debate among members of council leading up to the vote.
Oh questioned whether the ban would create uncertainty around what constitutes First Amendment protests and a “selective enforcement problem” over when to use tear gas and other non-lethal munitions.
The GOP at-large lawmaker approved of the police use of tear gas against protesters who marched onto I-676, saying protesters’ actions were unlawful and inconvenienced drivers on the roadway. Oh also suggested residents in West Philadelphia should be thankful that tear gas had been used in their neighborhoods to quell the civil unrest in the area.
“Better their homes have tear gas than be set on fire,” Oh said. “There’s no perfect situation when people will not comply.”
Councilwoman Cindy Bass, a Democrat of District 8, said the bill amounted to “one of the hardest votes” she has taken.
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, a Democrat of District 3, said police had no plan to manage the Floyd protests and civil unrest that occurred in her West Philadelphia district, which she was present to witness.
“We absolutely need to make it as difficult as possible to use these kinds of weapons and tools in the areas where people live,” said Gauthier, a Democrat of District 3.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, a Democrat of District 2, approved of the bill, saying law enforcement agencies have historically used aggressive tactics against Black protesters.
“We have countless, countless times in our history of African American and Black people, right?” Where didn’t so-called comply, right?” Kenyatta said. “And the response was a very, very aggressive law enforcement approach that we have been seeing.”
