Philadelphia lawmakers are considering a ban on some police motor vehicle stops for a slew of traffic violations.
The proposal would replace police motor vehicle stops for some local and state violations, which do not pose a risk to public safety, with a mailed violation notice or warning. The legislation would carve out dozens of exceptions for cops to continue to pull drivers over.
At-large Councilman Isaiah Thomas, the main sponsor of the legislation, said officials have to reimagine how communities are policed.
Under the proposal, Thomas said, officers could spend more time focusing on crime-related issues rather than traffic violations, which rarely result in the issuance of a ticket.
“We have to rethink, reconsider and continue to brainstorm the relationships between police and neighborhoods,” Thomas said.
The proposal was co-sponsored by Councilmembers Curtis Jones, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Kendra Brooks, Kenyatta Johnson, Jamie Gauthier, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Bobby Henon.
Black drivers are disproportionately affected by motor vehicle stops in Philadelphia, according to data compiled by Thomas’ office.
Between October 2018 and September 2019, nearly 72% of drivers stopped for motor vehicle violations were Black, according to Thomas’ office. Black Philadelphians make up 43% of the city’s population.
Black drivers also are twice as likely to be searched as white drivers, but 34% less likely to be found with contraband during the same time period, according to Thomas’ office.
During the same time period, 88% of all police motor vehicle stops were due to light issues (more than 130,000 stops), stop sign violations (50,000 stops), illegally tinted windows (nearly 45,000 stops), illegal turns or signal (approximately 25,000 stops), and issues related to registration and inspection (more than 20,000 stops), according to Thomas’ office.
In addition, approximately 90% of the motor vehicle stops for suspected violations did not result in a police officer issuing a ticket, according to Thomas’ office.
The proposal would permit police to initiate motor vehicle stops when drivers present an imminent public safety risk; are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or of being involved in another crime; or are driving on a one-way roadway.
Under the proposal, police would be banned from initiating a motor vehicle stop for the following violations, among others:
- Expired inspection or registration.
- Non-illuminating motor vehicle lights, such as headlights or brake lights.
- Illegally tinted windows.
- Disobeying some traffic signals and stop signs.
Instead of a motor vehicle stop, police would issue a violation notice or a warning to the owner of the vehicle through the mail within 30 days.
The proposal would require police to collect data and publish quarterly reports related to all stops when possible, including the race, ethnicity and gender of the driver; the officer’s name; the area where the stops occurred; the reason and outcome of the stops, among other things.
In addition, the proposal would task police brass with developing a plan to eliminate racial disparities related to those traffic stops.
The legislation also lists a series of defenses that alleged violators could use in order to fight violation notices, including providing evidence that owners of the vehicle were not operating it at the time of the infraction.
The proposal would allow violators to get out of some fines related to vehicle defects, and registration and inspection violations by allowing them to provide subsequent proof that they remedied the cause of the violation.
A legislative committee has yet to schedule a hearing for the proposal.
