The city has launched a new “Vax Up, Philly!” campaign to reduce COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health began the first phase of a six-month campaign this week by placing ads in community newspapers, according to a city news release on Friday.
“The campaign is designed to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine by helping address and overcome some legitimate concerns and questions held by residents,” according to a statement from the city.
The campaign will appear on social media, radio and television, among other things, to reach the public.
“The best weapons we have against COVID-19 are vaccines,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley in the news release. “Now that we have three highly effective and safe vaccines and our vaccine distribution network is growing, we need to help Philadelphians feel comfortable taking them.”
The city reported 524 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 121,772, according to the news release.
Five new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,244 since the coronavirus arrived in the city last year.
The city reported 366 patients with COVID-19 in city hospitals, of which 33 are on ventilators.
Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
The state accelerated its overall rollout, but only 35% of older people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, ranking Pennsylvania near the bottom nationally.
“We continue to hear from seniors and those with certain medical conditions who are eligible to be vaccinated ... that they are still struggling to sign up,” said acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.
Beam ordered vaccine providers to collaborate with the area agencies on aging, such as the city's Philadelphia Corporation for the Aging — as well as Medicaid managed-care organizations to schedule appointments for people who want them but haven’t been able to get them.
Providers under the state's jurisdiction are supposed to schedule all currently eligible people who request a vaccine — including younger people with high-risk medical conditions — by March 31.
