The Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs, elected officials, community leaders and members of the African Diaspora in Philadelphia to came together Thursday to launch the Philadelphia-Liberia Bicentennial Celebration, which will go from April to November of this year.
Among those attending the news conference were: Jannie Blackwell, Chair, Mayor’s Commission on Immigrant Affairs; Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street, Pennsylvania state Rep. Regina Young; City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier; Stanley L. Straughter, Chairman of the African and Caribbean Business Council of Greater Philadelphia; the Rev. Dr. Moses Suah-Dennis, President of the Liberian Ministerial Alliance in North America; and Voffee Jabateh, founder and CEO, African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA).
The Philadelphia-Liberia Bicentennial Committee also honored 11 Liberian women for their contributions to the African Diaspora community and their homeland.
The greater Philadelphia region has the largest Liberian population of any U.S. metro area, according to a November 2008 report from the Brookings Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.