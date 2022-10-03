Local government and business leaders kicked off the 38th Annual Philadelphia Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week on Monday.
“This year marks the 38th anniversary of MED Week. For nearly four decades now, MED Week has highlighted minority-owned businesses with supportive connections and the resources that help them grow. MED Week is an example of what it means to increase access to equitable wealth building opportunities while envisioning innovative ways for the local economy of today and tomorrow. Today we can keep empowering Philadelphians to pursue their dreams, goals and ideas, as our great city of Philadelphia is here to help your business thrive. Thank you for making Philadelphia a great place to do business as we continue to make the system fairer and even more accessible,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in his opening remarks.
The event, hosted by the city’s Department of Commerce, is designed to highlight minority businesses and connect them to resources that can help them grow. Over the course of the week, local organizations from across the city will host more than 40 events, including educational workshops and interactive panel discussions.
“Minority Enterprise Development Week equips minority-, women-, and disabled-owned businesses with the practical tools they need to thrive in Philadelphia. … This year’s MED Week brings subject matter experts, local community organizations, and city departments together to share essential knowledge on everything from how to market your business using social media to financial investments. These educational workshops provide business owners with a path to build capacity and wealth for generations to come,” said Deputy Commerce Director Lynn T. Newsome.
During his remarks, Kenney also made sure to point out that the businesses and individuals involved with MED Week can make a real difference on the issues affecting the lives of Philadelphians.
“One other thing I do want to say about some of the issues that we’re struggling with in Philadelphia now, especially violence. (They) can be solved by expanding your reach, by expanding your opportunities to employ young people, by being models for young people to start their own businesses and to move away from unproductive lives and dangerous lives, to lives of real equity and real benefit and pride in themselves and their communities. I really do think you are the anchor, one of the anchors, in helping us to resolve this problem that we’re dealing with a lot of our youth and we really want to encourage you and support you so that you are able to do that more effectively,” the mayor said.
The kickoff featured an awards ceremony honoring: Rosalie Cooper, president of the Ridge, Allegheny Hunting Park Civic Association, with the 2022 OEO (Office of Economic Opportunity) Earl Harvey Grassroots of the Year award; Andy Toy, policy director at the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations, with the OEO Champion of the Year award; and state Sen. Sharif Street, with the OEO Advocate of the Year award.
There were also two keynote speakers at the event: Mable Ellis Welborn, Board Chair of the Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust, and Kerry L. Kirkland, deputy secretary for diversity, inclusion and small business.
The theme of this year’s MED Week is Forging the Future: Growing Generational Wealth “This is How We Do It!”.
“It is our goal to make the knowledge obtained in these workshops, provide what’s needed to gradually go from the subcontracting arena, where you have been getting many of your opportunities in the past, into the prime contracting arena, providing the opportunity to create the generational wealth that has been so elusive,” she said.
One of the Philadelphia business owners honored during the ceremony, Gene Waddy, also put emphasis on the theme of generational wealth and the collective push to achieve it. He is CEO of Alpha Business Solutions, which specializes in providing full-managed payroll services, IT compliance and risk mitigation. Waddy is also the co-founder of Diversity LLC, one of the largest African-American IT staffing firms in the country.
“This is how we generate generational wealth. That’s what this is all about. It’s not one and done. I’m building my company to pass off to my children. That’s what it’s about. So they are truly free. There’s two types of freedom. There’s physical freedom … but that financial freedom to make your own decisions and not have somebody else determine your trajectory of life. That’s real freedom,” he said.
The annual celebration of minority businesses is co-chaired by the city of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce, the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Independence Business Alliance.
Some of the upcoming MED Week events include:
Tuesday: “Starting the Road to Generational Wealth” — SCORE Philadelphia and the Community College of Philadelphia’s Power Up Your Business program are hosting four workshops on starting and growing a business.
Wednesday: “Expanding Opportunities at the Navy Yard: Developing the Future” — The office of City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson will be hosting a discussion on the future of the Philadelphia Navy Yard and the opportunities available for small businesses.
Thursday: “Diverse Chambers Coalition MED Week Convening” — The Diverse Chambers Coalition of Greater Philadelphia will be hosting an event where business owners can network with each other and hear the results from the latest commerce-focused survey released by Diverse Chambers.
Thursday: “More Than Just a Paycheck: How to Engage and Retain Employees” — The Department of Commerce’s Office of Business Services, state Rep. Donna Bullock, city departments and business owners will be hosting a panel discussion on how to engage and retain employees in the current workforce climate.
