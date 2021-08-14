The gun shots on July 4, 1970, were just as sudden as any would be expected. They felled not just a Black teenager, but almost an entire Philadelphia family.
Neighbors rushed to our door in the East Germantown section to let us know that our only brother, Gregory Mark Flanagan, had been struck by bullets — and it looked bad.
“It was like a movie. No way it could be real that what people were telling me was true,” my sister Carol Flanagan says.
Our brother had been shot in the head that night at a nearby playground by the same guy he had beat up in an earlier fistfight. His rival challenged him to a rematch later on and when Gregory showed up, he was shot in the head.
“When people can’t fight, they bring out a gun,” she says as a statement that almost sounds like it could be a question.
He was on life support for a day or two, but declared brain dead.
My parents’ decision to take Gregory off of life support had to be unimaginable.
My brother had been trained to be a boxer and my father, Wilbur Lewis Flanagan, had been a boxer in the Army and was more than happy to show him his moves regularly sparring down the basement, as my mother Evelyn Burkett Smith Flanagan used to tell me. She blamed him for teaching him how to box and my father blamed himself — again unimaginable.
Even as a 3-year-old, I recall the atmosphere from the night of Gregory’s shooting. The frenzy and people coming and going throughout our home quickly. But thankfully I mostly have happy memories of him putting me on his shoulders and letting me “play bongos” on the ceiling overhang.
“I remember when his friends came to the house with the news that they had shot Gregory,” my sister Yvonne Flanagan Sanford, who we all call Bonnie, says. “Mommy fell down the stairs after hearing the news.
“That’s something you never forget,” she pauses and holds back tears. “Never.”
Bonnie says Gregory was sent away to boarding school in Downingtown, Pa., to get him away from all of the gang activity ramping up across the city.
“He was a quiet guy, but Gregory didn’t take no s---,” Bonnie recalls proudly. “He was a really good guy. He taught me how to play sports. Just a good guy.”
His death didn’t faze me a lot because he was always away at boarding school. But he came home for his summers. He was going on 17 and planned on attending West Chester University to study education so he could be a teacher.
Our family was never the same.
I remember my father in a rare emotional moment saying “it’s not natural to leave this earth after your children. And a man should never have to borrow money to bury your child.”
He made sure he had life insurance policies on all of us — including grandchildren after that. He was preparing for our possible early deaths on the streets or playgrounds.
“It’s like you lost a limb and when other people see you all they see is you with a missing limb,” Carol says. “It becomes part of your identity like people will say ‘she’s the one whose brother was killed.’”
