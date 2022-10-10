The life of Octavius Valentine Catto, an educator, soldier and voting rights advocate, was celebrated Monday with song and drums in front of a statue dedicated to his life.
The event took place on the same day that Catto was assassinated at 32 years of age, 150 years ago near 8th and South streets.
In 1871, he was shot in the back and killed by a white man trying to prevent him from registering other Black men to vote. His murder came on the first election day after the passage of the 15th Amendment, which granted African-American men the right to vote.
“It’s important for people to understand that he was assassinated, but it did not kill his legacy,” said Joseph Certaine, founder of the O.V. Catto Voter Empowerment Initiative and organizer of the event. “This is important because Catto’s legacy is ongoing. That’s why it is important for us to vote and to participate in the civic and electoral process.”
In honor of Catto's voter rights efforts, City Commissioners Lisa M. Deeley and Omar Sabir discussed the importance of voter engagement at the event. The City Commissioner’s Office oversees elections in Philadelphia.
Other speakers included Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia NAACP and the Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity. The keynote speaker was Aaron A. Walton, president of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania.
Michael Coard, a lawyer and Cheyney graduate, said that Catto was a student, professor and dean at the predecessor to Cheyney, the nation’s first Historical Black College and University (HBCU).
The university was founded in 1837 as the African Institute and later, its name was changed to the Institute for Colored Youth and moved to Cheyney, Pa. in the 1900s and then became Cheyney.
Coard urged people to celebrate Catto’s legacy not only by voting, but also by convincing others to vote. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania residents will choose a governor and U.S. senator.
During Catto's activist days in 1871, Col. William B. Mann, a Civil War hero was running for district attorney in Philadelphia, as a Republican. Mann promised to enforce the new voting rights for Black people. The electorate was divided and Mann thought the Black vote could push him to victory.
But Democrats feared Mann’s election and the Black vote because of his promise to clean up corruption. During this intense period, Catto worked even harder to get out the Black vote and paid with his life.
In his address, Walton said many of the conditions that existed in Catto’s time are still around today, such as voter suppression and intimidation.
Walton said Catto’s death was a tipping point in American history. He was killed by people trying to intimidate Blacks and keep them from voting.
Catto was born in South Carolina and later moved to Philadelphia with his family.
“To understand Catto, we must not only explore the accomplishments of his life, but also delve into the context of his time,” Walton said. “Catto used his intelligence and physical presence to challenge the many social ills of his time. His words and actions revealed his vision for a nation bound by unity rather than divisions and inequity.”
Catto’s legacy, he said, is advocacy, organizing and speaking truth to power. That’s why it is fitting that continuing his legacy is centered on encouraging more people to votes.
“It doesn’t matter what the public wants,” Walton said. “It matters what the voters want. So getting to the polls is crucial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.