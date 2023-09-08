After a high-profile legislator announced an investigation this week into a real estate company’s alleged use of predatory practices on vulnerable Philadelphia homeowners, some of them talked to The Tribune and detailed their experience.
Sen. Bob Casey is pushing a probe of MV Realty for allegedly using a high-pressure sales pitch that locks in future transactions and possibly drains thousands in home equity.
MV Realty has been the target of city hearings and state legislation over their Homeowner’s Benefit Program (HBP) which lawmakers claim went after minority, disabled and older homeowners. Then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in December that Pennsylvania would join a multi-state lawsuit against the Florida-based company.
The program involved a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offered an up-front payment for the obligation to use MV Realty to sell the home for 40 years. MV Realty took out mortgages on the properties to secure their rights and guarantee on the commission, along with charging a percentage of the home’s value if it was inherited, transferred or any other transactions that did not lead to a MV Realty listing.
“Media coverage and recent lawsuits suggest that through the HBP, MV Realty frequently exploits homeowners by luring them into long-term commitments with the company’s real estate services while providing little to no benefit in return,” a letter sent to MV Realty by Sens. Casey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Ron Wyden of Oregon reads in part. “MV Realty provides homeowners with inaccurate and inadequate information and disproportionately targets older adults and people with disabilities. We are concerned by MV Realty’s practices for the homeowners already enrolled in the program and the potential for future harm if HBP enrollment resumes. Accordingly, we ask that MV Realty commit to reexamining its business practices and provide us with information on the HBP, including how it targets consumers for enrollment.”
The Tribune reached out to MV Realty for comment. A spokesperson for the company claimed that the HBP was legal and they would respond to Casey’s letter.
‘Unfair and deceptive trade practices’
A homeowner by the name of Sherry, who did not want to give her last name, received an unexpected call one morning in November 2021 from someone offering her cash in exchange for using their real estate services.
She had just bought a home a couple months prior and wasn’t planning to sell it, but the offer of money was alluring.
Someone agreed to come to her job in Center City, and paperwork was signed on the hood of a notary’s car.
“The guy had all the paperwork on the hood for me to sign, rushing me through it, and I was trying to get him to explain it,” she recalled.
She asked for copies of the contract she was signing and while they were promised, they were never sent. $861 appeared in her bank account that day, which she offered to return after having second thoughts on the deal. Her attempt to return the money was rejected, as the MV Realty agent on the phone insisted the contract was ironclad.
She called within the established three-day cancellation window, citing concerns over the legitimacy of the deal. Even after calling a lawyer, she has been unable to get out of the contract, and the company continues to contact her, increasing her anxiety and depression.
“They just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I don’t know how they got my number.”
Timothy Calhoun saw an ad for MV Realty while on his phone in January 2022. He called the number and an agent came to his home on North 23rd Street and offered him $640 for the representation rights to sell his home in the next four to five years. Like Sherry, he asked for copies of the agreement but never received them. He did receive a call from the city, letting him know a mortgage had been filed on his home, which he paid off and owned completely.
“They never used the word ‘mortgage’ in any talks that I had with them because if that came up, I would have run them away,” Calhoun said.
MV Realty structures the fees and costs linked to the Homeowner’s Benefit Program to their valuing of properties. The realtors gave Calhoun an estimate of $232,000 on his home, which would be the basis for the percentages charged for selling the property and any breaches of contract. The city’s valuation of the home at that time was $79,500.
Concerned homeowners reached out to Community Legal Services and Kerry Smith, an attorney in the firm’s Homeownership and Consumer Rights unit began investigating the agreements.
“I believe that the contracts for all the homeowners that I’ve spoken with are the result of unfair and deceptive trade practices,” Smith said. “The company absolutely misrepresents to homeowners the contract, they make significant omissions like failure to fully describe the contract, and engage in really high-pressure sales tactics as well.”
‘I would’ve spoke in front of Satan’
Local officials got involved in May 2022. A task force was set up involving city and state agencies to confront MV Realty. Frameworks used to combat COVID-spurred identity theft and other consumer fraud schemes came into play in organizing the task force.
The state’s response led to a multi-state lawsuit by then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The City Solicitor partnered with the City Treasurer and the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (OCEO) as part of the task force.
“It was really, how do we get to a place that really meets the function of the task force, and that’s really around coordinating on either an enforcement opportunity, outreach and education around a particular issue, or something along a legislative effort,” said Mitchell Little from the OCEO.
Mailers were sent to over 500 homeowners who signed these agreements with MV Realty, which led to over 100 responding. Of those homeowners involved, 69% were Black.
In December 2022, the same day the multi-state lawsuit was announced, City Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless held hearings on the subject. After attempting to undo the mortgage he never wanted on his house, Calhoun was ready to testify.
“I would’ve spoke in front of Satan about the property I worked hard for and paid off,” Calhoun said. “I don’t feel like my house is paid for anymore. I feel like my house in somebody else’s house. This thing with MV Realty has grown into a real monster.”
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who chairs the committee that oversaw December’s hearings, issued this response to Thursday’s probe announcement, “For generations, Black homeowners have been the target of racially charged schemes that prevent our community from building generational wealth. Government has a responsibility to crack down against corporations that exploit vulnerable residents for profit, and I applaud Senator Bob Casey for probing MV Realty’s predatory Homeowner Benefit Program.”
In March of this year, Rep. Donna Bullock introduced House Bill 657 to the General Assembly, the Transparency in Realty Agreements Act. This creates new requirements and prohibitions for real estate transactions, including capping cancellation fees at $500.
“MV Realty has an inauspicious history not just in Pennsylvania, where our current Governor Shapiro sued them in 2022 as Attorney General for predatory practices, but for similar actions in other states across the nation,” Bullock said in response to Thursday’s announcement. “My legislation is currently in the Housing & Community Development Committee and I’ll be working with Chairman Sturla in collaboration with the administration and Sen. Casey to move this bill and develop a plan to protect our vulnerable neighbors and help them recover damages, particularly our Black and brown residents who have been unfairly targeted by unscrupulous parties.”
Little hopes that these efforts, started locally and elevated to the national legislature, help re-establish trust between residents and government. “The city hasn’t always had a trusting relationship with its public, but this is an example where we started out on a good foot and we hope to build that trust and relationship with the public.”
