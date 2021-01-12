Some employees in the Philadelphia Department of Public Health — especially Black women — are being "threatened with violence" when they attempt to inspect food establishments for COVID-19 compliance protocols, according to a source.
At least twice within the last week, employees of dining establishments harassed and threatened women of color health inspectors, preventing them from completing inspections, said a source within the health department.
Health department officials are also concerned about several threatening social media posts on the Facebook page of Fink’s Hoagies, at 4633 Princeton Ave. in Tacony, which was recently shut down for non-compliance with the city's COVID-19 protocols.
"They are legitimate, actual threats of violence," the health department source said about comments on the Facebook page.
The Facebook page for Fink's Hoagies put up several posts about the issue leading to the health department closing the shop down in December, including what appeared to be surveillance images of one of the inspections that included the health inspector, who is an African-American female.
The posts generated thousands of comments, with some targeting the Black health inspector.
In one comment that remains up on Fink's Facebook page, Facebook user Katie Coolbaugh said: "I would have shot her and carried on with business. I'm tired of these idiots."
In another post currently on Fink's Facebook page, user Sean Hill called on Fink's employees to hit a health inspector "in the face with a brick as hard as you can."
A call to Fink's seeking comment was not immediately returned.
The health department source said health department officials are worried the threats could escalate into violence due to the current political climate following the insurrection attempt at the Capitol last week.
James Garrow, a spokesman for the health department, confirmed in an email that two health department inspectors have been threatened at separate restaurants but declined to identify the businesses.
Garrow also said the health department has sent the threatening social media posts on Fink's Facebook page to the Philadelphia Police Department.
"We are still worried about threats of violence against our staff," Garrow said, adding, "this is something that the Health Department takes very seriously; the safety of our staff is of primary importance."
Mayor Jim Kenney said during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday that law enforcement will accompany health inspectors in some instances, saying, "And if people are too out of hand, they're going to get locked up."
"The environment in this country where everybody's angry, everybody seems to be nasty — we're trying to keep our people safe as possible and police, when necessary, will meet them [health inspectors] there and conduct the inspection," Kenney said.
A health inspector found Fink's Hoagies not in compliance during an inspection on Dec. 3 for a hand sink pipe in need of repair and two employees not wearing face coverings, according to a health department report.
A follow-up inspection on Dec. 11 found three employees not not wearing face coverings, resulting in a cease operations order, according to a health department report.
The owner of Fink's was found to have resumed operations on Jan. 6 against the city's cease operations order and employees were wearing face coverings improperly, according to a health department report. Those inside Fink's were "very argumentative" and refused to close; police were called in for assistance, according to the report.
Fink's continued to operate on Jan. 7 against the city's cease operations order, according to a health department report.
Fink's was given city approval to reopen yesterday after another inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.