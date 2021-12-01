Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the emergence of the omicron variant.
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — a person in California who had been to South Africa — as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.
The omicron variant has also been seen in Asia, Canada, Europe and South Africa.
“We have not identified any cases of the omicron variant in Philadelphia yet, but this new variant appears to be more transmissible than the delta variant,” she said during the virtual news media update held Tuesday. “We don’t yet know how this new variant affects people who have been vaccinated, so we’re watching developments very carefully.
“But our experience of previous variants tells us that the best protection against a new variant is to get as much of our population vaccinated as possible and to use layered mitigation strategies — meaning masks, avoiding indoor gatherings and testing and isolation of those with symptoms to prevent spread," she continued.
According to the World Health Organization, omicron causes more infections than previous variants.
“The best thing we can do in the meantime is keep doing the things that have been protecting us for the last two years," Bettigole said. "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid crowded indoor spaces and stay home if you are sick.”
Bettigole said the situation around the world and in other parts of the country is becoming increasingly dire.
“Some countries in Europe have completely shut down due the large number of people who are sick,” she continued. “Over the weekend, the Pan American Health Organization reminded us all that what happens in Europe usually happens in the U.S. a few weeks later.”
She noted that hospitals in states like Michigan and Minnesota are full of patients due to a COVID-19 surge in cases.
While more people in Philadelphia have been seen wearing their masks during the last two weeks, Bettigole said the threat is real and increasing.
“For people who have gotten their vaccines, please get your boosters to help increase your protection and to increase your protection and decrease the risk to those around you,” she said.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.
The CDC recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get a booster shot either when it is six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Bettigole noted that more than 93.2% of adults, 86.3% of those 12 and up and 9.4% of children ages 5-11 in Philadelphia have had at least one dose of vaccine. She said 74.8% of adults and 69.3% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
Bettigole encouraged people who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster shots yet to avoid getting together with others indoors. For those who are gathering indoors, she suggests they consider double masking for added protection.
During the past two weeks, 3,174 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Bettigole said the city is seeing an average of 258 new cases per day and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive has increased to 4.8%.
Head Start staff vaccination mandate
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued new Head Start Program Performance Standards that will require universal masking for all individuals aged 2 and older and require that all Head Start staff, some contractors, and volunteers be fully vaccinated by Jan. 31, 2022.
"We strongly support the new rules issued by the Head Start program,” Bettigole said.
"The children in Head Start programs are currently too young to be vaccinated, so it has always been our recommendation to surround them with vaccinated people. This is particularly important for children with medical conditions such as Down syndrome or asthma who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19."
