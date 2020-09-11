City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker has introduced legislation that would criminalize discriminatory 911 calls.
The bill clarifies that it is a hate crime — complete with penalties for criminal conduct — to misuse the 911 emergency response system if one is motivated by a hatred of other persons based on certain characteristics such as race or ethnicity.
Similar bills have been attracting support around the country.
The legislation was inspired by a May 25 incident when a white woman called 911 on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park. Amy Cooper called to report that she was being threatened by “an African American man.” The man, Christian Cooper, who was bird-watching, videotaped the incident and it was posted on Twitter.
Before Cooper called 911, she said, “I’m calling the cops … I’m gonna’ tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
Parker’s proposal follows several incidents across the nation where white people have called the police on Black people who were engaged in everyday activities and weren’t doing anything wrong.
“What these past few months have shown with tragic clarity is that sometimes when someone calls the police for help, it can result in loss of life,” Parker said in a news release.
“911 should only be used during true emergencies and certainly not as a weapon under false pretenses and against a person of color.”
The councilwoman has also introduced a bill to ensure that entities cannot use credit scores to screen out job applicants.
The bill would amend a portion of the Code titled “Unlawful Credit Screening Practices in Employment” and would remove existing exemptions for both law enforcement agencies and financial institutions. That would mean that all employers, including law enforcement agencies and financial institutions, would be prohibited from obtaining or using credit-related information, such as credit scores, to evaluate employees and job applicants in most circumstances.
According to Philadelphia Police Department statistics, nearly 70% of applicants who show up to orientation are Black, Hispanic and Asian or other and 31% of applicants are white. Last year, 71% of recruits who were accepted into the police academy were white and only 20% were people of color.
People of color have been disproportionately eliminated from job consideration due to poor credit scores.
“Part of making our businesses and law enforcement more reflective of our city’s makeup is removing barriers to middle-class jobs such as those in the financial sector and law enforcement,” said Parker, noting that one-third of the city’s population is white while 59% of Philadelphia’s police officers are white.
“Eliminating potentially qualified job applicants based on their credit history is discriminatory,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.