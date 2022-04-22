Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, launched a campaign, JustServicesPHL, to call for a focus on basic quality-of-life investment in the 2023 Philadelphia budget.
“The timely delivery of basic municipal services is at the core of a well-run city,” Gauthier said. “But too often, here in Philly, those services aren’t carried out evenly from neighborhood to neighborhood — and low-income communities of color too often bear the brunt of the harm this causes.”
Gauthier pointed at the eyesores of many Philadelphia neighborhoods, such as illegally dumping trash, abandoned cars, broken streetlights, and rundown properties being directly correlated to areas that experience lower property values and gun violence.
“Disinvestment, as a result of historical racist policies such as redlining, left certain neighborhoods in our city negatively impacted,” City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said. “Today, many of those neighborhoods bare the weight of the inequity in service delivery in our city — often not getting the same level of service as wealthier neighborhoods. This needs to change.”
According to data from Rhynhart’s office, with Philadelphia’s 311 system, most of the calls come from residents suggesting that their concerns aren’t being addressed properly.
“The data from my office shows the truth in what people in these neighborhoods have been feeling for years,” Rhynhart said. “We need to change how our city government operates so that all neighborhoods receive quality basic services.”
In the 14 ZIP codes with the highest level of gun violence, the service requests are:
Missed trash collection 45%
Abandoned cars 57%
Maintenance problems 58%
Illegal dumping 59%
Vacant lot complaints 68%
Vacant property complaints 68%
In Center City, those percentages are much lower:
Missed trash collection calls are 2.6%
Abandoned cars, 0.4%
Maintenance problems 0.9%
Illegal dumping 3.1%
Vacant lot complaints 0.2%
Vacant property complaints 0.4%.
“From West Philly to North Philly to South Philly, neighborhood issues like broken street lights, illegal dumping, blighted properties, and abandoned cars have an enormous impact on the safety and well-being of Philadelphia neighborhoods,” At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks said. “To build a city where every person can live and thrive with dignity begins with meeting people’s basic needs. And meeting people’s basic needs means prioritizing quality of life services in our city budget.”
At-large Councilmember Helen Gym recently discussed liveability in the city.
“Lighting and clean streets are more than amenities,” Gym said. “They are directly linked to the safety of our neighborhoods. No child should have to step over trash on their way to school in the morning or find their way home down dark streets at night. I am tremendously grateful to Councilmember Gauthier for her leadership and work to ensure every neighborhood has the clean and green environments they need to thrive.”
Some Council members said targeted investments in the budget would commit money towards streetlight replacement, blighted properties, traffic calming, sanitation and illegal dumping, abandoned cars and 311 system upgrades.
Gauthier will hold hearings May 5 and May 13 to determine how City Council can use legislation and the budget to effectively move toward equity throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.