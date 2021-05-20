A South Philadelphia legislator is pushing to halt demolitions along a strip in the gentrifying Graduate Hospital neighborhood to prevent the further destruction of buildings linked to historically prominent African Americans.
The proposal would establish a yearlong demolition moratorium along Christian Street between Broad and 20th streets. The corridor, known as Black Doctors Row, was home to prominent and well-to-do African Americans in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
On Thursday the proposal was introduced and sent to a legislative committee for a hearing, the latter of which has yet to be scheduled.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the 2nd District in South Philadelphia, is the main sponsor of the legislation. He said the goal of the proposed moratorium is to allow time for the Philadelphia Historical Commission to consider adding the area to the city’s Historic Register.
“It’s critically important that when we have development projects taking place, we need developers to take into consideration the cultural fabric of the neighborhood in which they are building,” Johnson said.
The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia is expected to submit the area's nomination to the Historical Commission by the month’s end. It remains uncertain how long the review process would take.
Paul Steinke, the executive director of the Preservation Alliance, said the corridor would be the first local historic district based primarily on the history of Black Philadelphians. He acknowledged the city has fallen short of adequately recognizing and protecting buildings and landmarks linked to African Americans.
“This historic district would help to recognize the important but under-recognized history of a one-time community of distinguished African American individuals who thrived during the Jim Crow era and made strong contributions to the culture and stature of Philadelphia,” Steinke said.
The architect Julian Francis Abele is among the most well-known African Americans to live in the area. Born April 30, 1881, Abele was the first Black graduate of what is known today as the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Design, according to the university’s Archives and Records Center.
Abele was the first Black designer for the architectural firm of Horace Trumbauer, where he oversaw the design of significant Philadelphia landmarks, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Free Library of Philadelphia, along with buildings at the University of Pennsylvania.
Abele’s former townhouse at 1515 Christian St. is listed on the city’s Historic Register and is protected from demolition.
Another former resident of the block was the Rev. Charles Tindley (1851-1933), who in the early part of the 20th century led the 10,000-member Methodist church along South Broad Street that now bears his name. Tindley is credited with writing the hymn “We Shall Overcome,” which became an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement.
The strip is also home to the now defunct First African Baptist Church, which is also listed on the city's Historic Register.
The demolition and replacement of a townhouse this year next to Abele’s former abode, at 1513 Christian St., triggered the Preservation Alliance’s interest in preserving the area, Steinke said. Other developments have led to the razing of structures in the past, too.
Unless the area is protected from developments, Steinke said he feared more structures along the strip would be lost.
On Thursday, construction fencing was protecting the vacant lot at 1513 Christian St. Steps away, construction crews were working on a new development at 1507 Christian St., which was issued a demolition permit earlier this year.
A traditional working-class African-American neighborhood, Graduate Hospital has experienced gentrification for more than a decade as more white residents have moved into the area. It was considered the most gentrified neighborhood in the city and had experienced the most dramatic changes in racial composition between 2000 and 2014, according to a 2016 Pew Charitable Trusts report.
Steinke said he expected some pushback from property owners in the area to the historic designation proposal.
“We’re hoping that the overwhelming response will be one of support, that most people will be persuaded that this history is worth recognizing and this neighborhood deserved to be recognized as a historic district," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.