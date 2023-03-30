Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, honored several women from throughout Philadelphia who make a positive impact though their professional, civic and community work during his annual “Women On The Move” celebration event Thursday.
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton was the keynote speaker for the event held inside the Philadelphia City Council Caucus Room at City Hall.
The 40-year old grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and is a graduate of LaSalle University and Villanova Law School. She is also a former public defender. McClinton is the first woman and the second Black person to be speaker in the state’s history.
“The Women On The Move celebration is a chance for me to honor women from throughout Philadelphia during Women’s History Month who are doing extraordinary things in our community,” Johnson said. “This event highlights the achievement of women of from various neighborhoods, backgrounds and ethnic groups who help improve the quality of life every day for Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley region.”
