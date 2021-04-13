Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States and ranks second only to lung cancer as a cause of death from cancer.
“African Americans have the highest rate of colon cancer and death from colon cancer of all racial groups in the U.S. Reasons for these disparities are complex but are in part due to lower rates of screening,” said Dr. Christopher Adkins, gastroenterologist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
As part of the recent Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, City Councilmember Cindy Bass introduced a resolution to help foster understanding of the symptoms of colorectal cancer and emphasize the importance of regular screenings; and to increase access to screenings in underserved communities. It passed unanimously.
Bass said it was important to introduce this because “we know that in Philadelphia, city of eds and meds, the rates of colorectal cancer and in general, among African Americans, we are higher than we should have. People are not getting checked out.”
People are not getting the care and attention that they need regarding this issue, which Bass said she thinks by all medical accounts can be addressed successfully if it is caught early.
Adkins also said there has been a recent major change in the world of colorectal cancer screening.
“Guidelines now recommend that colon cancer screening start for most individuals at 45 years of age instead of at 50. Although the rate of colon cancer has been steadily declining in those age 50 years and older, the rates have doubled in 20- to 49-year-olds,” he said. “Those individuals who have a family member with colon cancer may need to start getting screened even earlier and should talk with their doctor. Colorectal cancer screening should continue through age 75, with more personalized decision-making from ages 76 to 85 years based on health status and prior screening history.”
Rates of colon cancer screenings dropped drastically early in the first few months of the pandemic. Thankfully, Adkins said it appears that screening rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels. He said getting screened — even during the pandemic — is safe and potentially lifesaving.
Colon cancer screening doesn’t just mean colonoscopy, Adkins said there are also stool-based screening tests that are available. He recommends that people discuss testing options with their doctors and said the best screening test is the one that gets completed.
In 2016, 7,972 people in Philadelphia were diagnosed with cancer. This is 478 new cases of cancer for every 100,000 Philadelphians. Cancer is more common in men than in women: there were 528 new cases of cancer for every 100,000 men and 446 new cases of cancer for every 100,000 women in the city in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“When it occurs, the growth of colorectal cancer is so incredibly slow that if you catch it, if you do the checkup when necessary, there’s a good chance that they (doctors) will be able to catch this disease so that you don’t get into the higher stages, which makes the disease more dangerous,” Bass added.
Bass said if people follow suggested screening guidelines, colorectal cancer is among the most preventable of cancers.
“We think that getting people to understand that going in for a colonoscopy sooner than recommended is something that should be a conversation among the medical professionals and insurance providers to make sure that they cover me or you or whomever,” she said.
African Americans and different ethnic groups develop colon cancer at younger ages. Bass cited actor Chadwick Boseman who died at 43 from the cancer. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which eventually progressed to stage IV before 2020.
“If you think about the lifespan of the growth of colon cancer, he had colon cancer probably when he was about 35, and that’s very young,” Bass said. “Within the African-American community, this is something that is preventable pretty much, if we can get it in the early stages and one way to do that is a colonoscopy.”
Bass noted there is a lot of resistance and hesitation regarding undergoing the procedure.
“It’s not what it used to be, where you had to drink gallons and gallons and jugs and jugs of some horrible tasting fluid, to be clean enough to be able to have the procedure; that is no longer the case,” she said.
She said she wants people to know that it is a quick and easy procedure.
“This is something that is so important for your health, and this is something that needs to be done at the doctor’s recommendations. We want doctors to begin having more conversations regarding having these tests at earlier ages and earlier ages for certain populations,” Bass said.
The councilmember said she had not had any family or friends die from the disease, but has had family members who had colon cancer. She has people in her family who she’s encouraged to get colonoscopies.
Federal law has even changed the Medicare reimbursement to make sure that the cost of a screening colonoscopy is fully covered.
Bass said she thinks that the pandemic has affected people getting several routine recommended health screenings.
“I don’t know that it’s affected these procedures more than others, but already when you start at a deficit where people don’t want to get this particular type of examination, then the pandemic has really just exasperated the situation,” she said.
“Let’s all do what we need to do to address this issue. Take the exam, don’t delay. Don’t wait, do it right away,” she urged.
