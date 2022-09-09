Philadelphia City Council announced that it will be conducting its weekly meetings in-person again starting Sept. 22.
Committee hearings however will remain virtual for the foreseeable future due to “continuing public health concerns,” according to officials.
The first City Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 and will take place virtually on Microsoft Teams. The public will be able to watch the meeting live on Verizon Fios channel 20, Xfinity channel 64, and the City Council’s website.
According to officials, masks will be provided to everyone who attends the in-person meetings. Masking will be recommended but not required, based on the recommendations of Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.
This announcement comes two years after City Council began conducting its weekly meetings online via Microsoft Teams as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is of utmost importance that the people’s business in City Council be conducted in person, while continuing to practice safe health measures as recommended by our health-care experts,” Council President Darrell Clarke said.
Philadelphia County currently sits at a medium risk level for COVID-19 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
When a community’s risk level is medium or higher, the CDC recommends that those at risk of severe illness should still wear their mask during indoor gatherings.
Many people — including Council members — have criticized the legislative body’s delay in returning to in-person meetings.
Earlier this year, a report came out listing Philadelphia as the last of the 10 biggest cities in the country to continue holding its city governing body’s meetings virtually.
A few Council members have expressed their support of the change back to in-person meetings.
“It’s time for Council to return to in-person sessions,” said Councilmember Helen Gym in a statement. “Especially amidst the hardships facing our city, it’s important that Philadelphians see their government in action, working to support their needs. This fall, I am focused on addressing the pressing issues facing Philadelphians — bolstering public safety, improving our schools, strengthening our city services — and there is no doubt a return to in-person sessions will help us move faster on these priorities.”
Other Council members have supported the transition back to in-person meetings, including Councilmembers Cindy Bass and Mark Squilla.
“It is important for us as members of Council to be able to engage with residents who may want to appear before us to publicly comment about the issues that matter to them without the restrictions virtual meetings can present,” Bass said. “I look forward to the social connections an in-person meeting affords as we debate and vote on legislation that can have a significant impact on all Philadelphians.”
Following the resignation of four key members, Clarke must also decide soon whether he would like to hold a special election to fill these vacancies.
“Restructuring, including the appointment of new committee chairs, is also of real importance, and will take place over the next several weeks,” he said in a statement.
