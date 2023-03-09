In an effort to decrease gun violence, City Council passed a resolution Thursday creating a chief public safety director, hoping to duplicate the success of other cities.
Since creating this new position requires a change in the city’s charter and must be approved by city voters, it could be on the ballot in the May 16 primary election.
Before it passed, the resolution was amended by Council to remove a requirement of having five years of law enforcement experience.
Creating a public safety director is the brain child of City Council President Darrell Clarke, who is retiring when his term ends this year. Clarke has served in Council for about 20 years, 10 of those as president.
The person in this position will be appointed by the mayor, but subject to the approval of council.
The position will pay $265,000 a year and will help to better coordinate resources of police, prisons, recreation centers, and the city’s $200 million it spends on violence prevention. In addition, the public safety director will also have the power of operational guidance and initial approvals of operational policies, work programs and budgets.
“I think it is time to do things differently,” Clarke said. The move should help the next mayor get a handle on the gun violence, he said.
Voters will choose a new mayor Nov. 7, to replace Kenney, whose second term ends this year. The mayor is prohibited by law from running for a third consecutive term.
In each of the last two years, Philadelphia has reported more than 500 homicides, most of them the result of gun violence and mostly involving young Black men, as both victims and perpetrators.
Before the legislation was introduced last month, council members traveled to several cities that have public safety directors, such as Chicago, Columbus, Ohio; along with Newark and Trenton, N.J.
Other cities, like Trenton saw the rate of gun violence decrease after they hired a public safety director, Clarke said.
In January, Trenton reported a 43% percent drop in homicides, compared to 2022. The city cited increased enforcement, recreational opportunities and mental health services. Retired Trenton Police Lt. Steve Wilson was hired as police director in December 2021.
Other strategies used by Trenton include conflict resolution teams and greater collaboration with city, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
Critics, who opposed the resolution during public comments, said the money would be better spent with community groups already working to prevent gun violence. In addition, they said it might create a turf battle between the police commissioner and other entities charged with stopping the violence, which could be counterproductive.
But Ricky Duncan, executive director for NOMO Foundation, a nonprofit, violence prevention group, said he generally agreed with the concept.
Currently, Managing Director Tumar Alexander oversees all city departments, including police and fire departments.
“Organizational direction would help,” Duncan said. “It’s a great asset.”
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Clarke contacted her as a courtesy to notify her of his plans to introduce the legislation.
In a statement, Outlaw said she told Clarke that she was aware that the role of public safety director is “not uncommon in larger cities, and that she generally supports legislation that seeks to improve synergy and collaboration between public safety partners.”
But in her capacity as police commissioner, Outlaw said she has no stance on the content or particulars of the legislation, nor was she asked for an endorsement by Clarke and “will respectfully defer to the mayoral administration for further comment.”
