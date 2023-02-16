City Council introduced legislation Thursday to create a chief public safety director, to better coordinate resources from city agencies including the police, the prisons, recreation and other departments.
If approved by Council, the bill, will require change of the city charter, therefore it could be placed on the ballot for voters in the May 16 primary. The legislation was introduced by Council member Curtis Jones, D-4th District, on behalf of Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, and co-sponsored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District.
“I think it’s time for us to do some things differently, if we expect different outcomes,” Clarke said. “It’s clear that having a person that reports directly to the mayor will show that this is one of the most significant and important issues in the city of Philadelphia. Somebody needs to be in charge of this.”
According to Jones, Council members traveled to several cities such as Chicago, Columbus, Ohio; Newark, N.J. and Trenton, N.J., who have directors of public safety to see how they operated. Some of the cities have been plagued by gun violence like Philadelphia.
In 2022, there were 516 homicides in Philadelphia most of which were the result of gun violence, down 8% from the previous year, according to police figures. But in 2021 the city had a record 562 homicides, also mostly from gun fire.
The director of public safety will be appointed by and report to the mayor, but subject to the approval of a majority of Council.
In other cities, public safety directors oversee the budgets, plans and development of other agencies, which increases efficiency, communication and equity, Jones said.
According to the legislation, the chief public safety director must be a law enforcement professional with at least five years of experience as the head of a city or state government law enforcement agency.
This move should help whoever is elected to the mayor’s office get a handle on the gun violence, Clarke said. This year, the city has allocated about $200 million towards violence prevention and director of public safety should oversee those efforts, Clarke said.
Voters will choose a new mayor Nov. 7. to replace Jim Kenney, who will finish his second term this year and is prohibited from running for a third consecutive one by city law.
“We think this is the way to go,” said Clarke, who added that he has spoken with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about it. “We are looking forward to having that debate, but the response that we got so far was quite positive.”
Under this legislation, the chief public safety director, who will be paid $265,000 a year, will have the power of operational guidance and initial approvals of operational policies, work programs and budgetary policies. That would be more than the mayor, but less than the police commissioner.
In addition, the director will prepare reports on public safety functions, plan and implement security in all city-owned facilities that it oversees including recreation and school buildings. The director will also manage security contracts, according to the legislation. Also, the director will serve as a city liaison with businesses, schools, court offices and emergency services.
Currently, managing director Tumar Alexander oversees all city departments including the fire and police departments.
But Clarke, said this legislation should “absolutely not,” be considered a criticism of the managing director or any other city official.
“Dealing with bureaucracy of city government is a challenge, but it shouldn’t be a challenge for the citizens,” Clarke said. “I want to commend those individuals, they do great work, but if you look at our structure of government, there is clearly not one person in charge of that (public safety).”
Meanwhile, Clarke said he has not yet decided whether to run for reelection, but will make a decision "shortly."
According to published reports, Clarke's former chief of staff, Curtis Wilkerson was reported to be interested in running the 5th District seat.
But Clarke would not comment on Wilkerson's plans.
Clarke said if doesn't run, Wilkerson will be the obvious choice to succeed him.
"I will take my time to deliberate," said Clarke, who has been a Council member for about 20 years. "It's the most difficult decision in my life. I love this job and I love the people in Council."
