Philadelphia City Council voted Thursday to approve the redistricting efforts for the city’s 10 districts. With the approval of the legislation, the boundaries of the districts have been reset following the most recent census.
“Every 10 years, the city of Philadelphia, like all other municipalities and legislative districts, is required to do this redistricting,” said Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District.
According to the most recent census, Philadelphia’s population is 1.6 million people, divided into 10 districts. Clarke said that redistricting was somewhat challenging because of the significant growth in the eastern and northern parts of the city.
“So our challenge was to redistrict and have an average of 162,000,” Clarke said. “But because of the challenge of basically cutting up districts to reflect that, we had some significant swings from as low as 150,000 to 5,000 to just below 166,000, but we met those guidelines that were established, which is a 5% plus or minus deviation.”
However, the redistricting plan does not account for Philadelphia citizens incarcerated in other counties. Clarke said the redistricting plan was created with the understanding that the prison population was not accurately represented.
State prisoners spread across Pennsylvania are counted in the incarcerated counties, not their original residence. Clarke indicated that approximately 10,000 Philadelphians would be affected if Pennsylvania prisoners were counted where they lived before prison.
Clarke said that people should be counted where their original residence is because prison is a temporary relocation for that incarcerated individual.
Last year after much back and forth, the Pennsylvania House and Senate voted to allow prisoners who will be released before the 2030 census to be accounted for their home districts, a compromise over the fight for ending gerrymandering throughout the state.
Counties where the prisons are will be affected the most because they benefit from state funding from the added population of prisoners.
“One of the other things is that certain counties where state prisons were built in years past,” Clarke said. “They were built in smaller townships, smaller counties, where that population could impact certain state funding with people that should have been counted in the city of Philadelphia.”
Clarke anticipates adding the prison population to the appropriate districts within the month and amending the redistricting legislation.
“We anticipate probably before the end of the month, and we’ll be in a position to have those numbers and be able to insert them in the districts,” Clarke said. “But because it will have to be a new bill, you have to introduce the bill, have a public hearing, first reading, and second reading.”
Clarke said it would be done in short order because it’s a minimal percentage of the 1.6 million residents, about 1%.
“I mean, it’s a relatively small number, but, still, it’s important for everybody to be counted in the city of Philadelphia,” Clarke said. “Particularly in the county prisons where the timeframe of incarceration is usually relatively short versus state prison, where it will be somewhat lengthy and in some cases, for the rest of an individual’s life.”
