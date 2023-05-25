At-large City Councilmember Sharon Vaughn

At-large City Councilmember Sharon Vaughn says Philadelphians deserve to know how the prison escape happened. —SUBMITTED PHOTO

City Council passed a resolution Thursday, authorizing its committee on public safety to hold hearings to determine how two dangerous inmates escaped from a city prison on May 7, and how to prevent future escapes.

Both were recaptured in days, but the escape put the city and law enforcement community on edge.

