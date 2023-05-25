City Council passed a resolution Thursday, authorizing its committee on public safety to hold hearings to determine how two dangerous inmates escaped from a city prison on May 7, and how to prevent future escapes.
Both were recaptured in days, but the escape put the city and law enforcement community on edge.
“We have to make sure that we cross all of our T’s and dot our I’s, to see to it that that this type of incident never happens again,” said At-large Councilmember Sharon Vaughn, who introduced it. “It’s a tragedy that they were able to get away from a penal system that was supposed to keep them within their walls.”
The resolution was co-sponsored by 10 of her colleagues including District Councilmembers Mark Squilla, D-1st; Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd; Jamie Gauthier, 3rd; Michael Driscoll, 6th; Quetcy Lozada, 7th; Anthony Phillips, 9th; Brian O’Neill, 10th; along with Councilmembers-at-Large Kendra Brooks-WFP; Jim Harrity- D; and Katherine Gilmore Richardson-D.
At about 8:30 p.m. on May 7, inmates Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (PICC) by leaving the grounds and passing through a hole cut out of a fence. Despite three routine head counts, the absence of Hurst and Grant was not discovered until May 8.
At that point, the Philadelphia Police and the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, held a joint news conference to announce the escape.
On May 11, Grant, who was facing narcotics, firearm and theft charges, was rearrested and taken in custody with the help of the Philadelphia Police Northeast Detective Division and the U.S. Marshals. Hurst, accused of four separate homicide shootings, was captured May 17. Four other people outside of the prison and on the inside have been charged with aiding the escape.
Vaughn said the public deserves to know how the prison escape happened.
“Who was asleep at the wheel?” Vaughn said. “We know that there are a lot of problems going on in our prisons. They need to be addressed and they need to be corrected. We need to make sure that those who belong behind the walls remain so that those of us out here in society are not at risk.”
Meanwhile, Prison Commissioner Blanche Carney, who was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2016, has asked its Office of Professional Compliance to investigate the escape, which includes review of security tapes, staff assignments, telephone logs and all other related evidence.
For his part, Kenney has asked Gov. Josh Shapiro for a security and vulnerability review by the state Department of Corrections.
Ironically, on May 2, members of Local 159, District Council 33, which represents correctional offices at the city prisons, made a unanimous vote of “no confidence” in Carney, citing an ongoing staffing crisis and unsafe working conditions.
According the union, the prison system is down by about 800 positions, or about 42% of its budgeted positions.
“They stopped hiring in 2018 and it just went downhill from there,” said. David Robinson, president Of Local 159. “They started taking officers from day shift to night shift. Over 80 left and it just kept going down and down from there. Then the pandemic hit.”
Kenney’s office has said it is working on addressing the staffing issues.
In related business, Council President Darrell Clarke introduced a resolution calling for the creation of a task force, to explore how Temple University might better use its resources to help the surrounding neighborhoods with things like scholarships, jobs and recreation.
Clarke said the resolution is in response to release of a safety and security audit for Temple University by former city Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, which called for a Community-Temple Safety Partnership Zone, to work towards making the school and surrounding communities safer.
Clarke said it would also explore bringing in state and federal resources to help.
‘It didn’t really deal with the underlying issues in the surrounding communities,” Clarke said, such as student-community tension. “While we want to discuss the Ramsey proposal we also want to have a discussion about those issues that have been discussed for years and years around the community.”
