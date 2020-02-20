Philadelphia City Council will investigate whether to boost the number of surveillance cameras around school buildings in response to the growing tide of gun violence.
On Thursday, the City Council approved a resolution for the hearing, which has yet to be scheduled in a committee.
But the hearing will set the stage for the upcoming budget negotiations, which will kick off in City Council after Mayor Jim Kenney gives his spending plan proposal on March 5.
The Philadelphia Police Department already has identified the need for cameras in 85 locations within 1,000 feet of 24 schools in six police divisions. At an estimated $3,000 per camera, the city would need to dedicate $255,000.
Council President Darrell Clarke, the main sponsor of the resolution, said the legislature needs to find the funding for the technology to improve safety around city schools.
“We can’t talk about it without being about it,” Clarke said. “And being about in this legislative body means that we should appropriate funding for these initiatives.”
Clarke said city officials have asked Philadelphia’s delegation of state representatives for additional state funding in the upcoming budget to enhance the city’s surveillance program.
State funding was critical, Clarke said.
“We don’t have the resources to implement this in a timely way” without state funding, Clarke said.
The call for a hearing came less than 24 hours after a quadruple shooting steps away from St. Malachy Catholic School in North Philadelphia, which left a 19-year-old woman dead, according to Fox29.
With 51 homicides as of Wednesday in Philadelphia, the rate was up 21% compared with the same date last year. The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide clearance rate was 60%, meaning 40% of all homicides go unsolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.