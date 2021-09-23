City Council plans to hold hearings on the impact of flooding Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood, diversifying the city’s police force, the implications of a ranked choice voting system and improving safety for the youth.
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, introduced a resolution calling for hearings to examine flooding risks, impacts and mitigation options in Philadelphia’s community.
“The area of Eastwick Southwest Philadelphia has been flooding repeatedly and so this hearing will make sure that we make this issue a key priority as it relates to infrastructure support for supporting those residents that live inside the area,” Johnson said during Council’s virtual meeting held Thursday.
This comes as community residents are still rebuilding after experiencing millions of dollars in flood damage from Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020. Last month, Johnson called on the federal government to spend $500 million in infrastructure bill funding to support flooding mitigation in Eastwick.
At-Large City Councilmember Derek Green has a resolution for hearings regarding the implications of a Ranked Choice Voting system for Philadelphia.
“I think that it’s important that we always look at different types of opportunities and innovations regarding elections and finding ways that we can increase voter participation and citizen participation in our elections,” he said.
City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, had a resolution for hearings to examine ways to create curriculum and degree programs within Pennsylvania’s HBCUs with the goal of diversifying the police force.
“We believe that those Black colleges would be able to be a feeder group for the Philadelphia police force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.