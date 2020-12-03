A physician who treated Martin Luther King Jr. and founded the state’s only Black-owned radio station, WURD, is on track to get an honorary street named after him.
A proposal in City Council aims to rename the 1800 block of Wharton Street after Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr., who died in 2013. The resolution was introduced on Thursday and could pass as soon as next week.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd District, the main sponsor of the resolution, said the honorary street renaming was a way to continue to honor Lomax's legacy.
"He was a giant not only in health care but also as it relates to being a man among men here in Philadelphia," Johnson said.
"The street renaming will also inspire every young person still living in that neighborhood that Dr. Lomax grew up in South Philadelphia and they can also grow up and become a doctor or anything they want to become," Johnson added. "We want to make sure that the African-American culture in South Philadelphia lives on.”
Born in South Philadelphia in 1932, Lomax made a lasting mark on the city as a physician, businessman and philanthropist.
Lomax launched his solo medical practice on the 1800 block of Wharton Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood in 1958. He practiced medicine there for more than three decades.
In 1968, Lomax treated King for a respiratory infection in his South Philadelphia office while the civil rights leader was traveling through the city.
In 1982, Lomax established Lomax Health System, a management company focusing on health care. A year later, he founded Correctional Healthcare Solutions, which expanded to provide health care in 60 correctional facilities in 16 states at the time it was sold in 2000.
He later founded and headed the Lomax Companies, which oversaw a real estate investment firm and a tech business, among other things. In the early 2000s, Lomax and his wife, Beverly, expanded their eponymous company by purchasing WURD Radio in 2003, the sole Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania.
Lomax also founded and led the Lomax Family Foundation, which funded nonprofits and programs in the African-American community that promoted art, health, education and culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.