Following the Union League of Philadelphia’s decision to move forward with its event honoring embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis despite protests and citywide pleas for its cancellation, two City Council members have introduced a resolution decrying the private club’s actions.
The resolution, introduced by Councilmembers Sharon Vaughn and Kenyatta Johnson and co-sponsored by colleagues Cindy Bass, Quetcy Lozada, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jamie Gauthier, Kendra Brooks, Jim Harrity, Curtis Jones Jr., and Council president Darrell L. Clarke, condemns the Union League for bestowing its highest honor, the Gold Medal, upon DeSantis. In doing so, the resolution puts forth that the Republican's tenure as governor has been “marked by cruelty, division, censorship, political gamesmanship, and the undermining of our democratic system.”
It also posits that DeSantis’ recent political actions, including his dismissal of African American studies in public education and his move to send South American asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts under false pretenses, “run counter to the values of the Union League, the City of Philadelphia, the United States Constitution, and democracy itself” and have caused “reputational harm” to the club.
“I'm just hoping that they learn to respect us or people that are different from them. I'm hoping that they understand that you cannot blatantly disrespect any culture or any nationality, and that when you have someone with the opinions and the personality of that current governor from Florida, the behavior that he exhibits is not acceptable. He has to do better if he expects to get anywhere, and especially in a city that is predominantly African American,” Vaughn told The Philadelphia Tribune.
“I'm hoping that the Union League acknowledges the resolution that City Council has introduced. I'm hoping that we can have a middle ground, and I want to stop fighting them. I know that a lot of reputable organizations and companies use them because it's a beautiful space, but by the same token, you cannot have prejudice. In this day and time, we shall (should) not still be fighting for our civil rights.”
In addition, all City Council members, except for David Oh and Brian J. O’Neill, have signed a letter to be sent to the Union League’s CEO Jeffery McFadden that expresses their “strong disappointment” in the club for its actions, pointing out that the club went forward with its award ceremony “despite protests from more than 100 Union League members who had asked for months that the event be canceled.”
“The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is the birthplace of American Democracy, and we cannot understand why The Union League would give its highest award to a man who has embodied anti-democratic principles as governor. We would ask that the selection of future Union League Gold Medal winners be a person(s) that highlights the best of our democracy. Gov. DeSantis’s selection was unacceptable this year,” said the City Council members in the letter.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s City Council is not the only group to respond harshly to the Union League’s actions, as national and local Urban League leaders have come forth to call on the club to reject DeSantis’ “hateful platform” and rescind his award.
“Banning African-American studies from Florida’s schools is just the latest and most outrageous salvo in Gov. DeSantis’ ongoing campaign to silence Black voices in every aspect of public life,” said Keith Bethel, chairman of the board of The Urban League of Philadelphia. “To honor Gov. DeSantis is to honor a cynical political strategy that deliberately incites racial resentment and weaponizes white grievance. It’s a shameful low point for the Union League, that must be remedied immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.