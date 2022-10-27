Philadelphia City Council encouraged the Law Department to file a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania seeking injunctive relief for their refusal to take custody of juveniles sentenced to state facilities who are housed at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center (PJJSC). The move was unanimously approved.
"This was something that had to be done," said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. "We couldn't take it any more. You have a situation where our kids weren't getting the attention they wanted and deserved.
"We didn't have enough of them getting help. As a result, it was placing our counselors into a bad situation. Well this alleviates that problem, but we still have problem with monitoring and treating our children. We need to get that rectified."
The Department of Health Services (DHS) operates Philadelphia's only secure juvenile detention center at 91 N. 48th St. Youth are held here at the request of the courts while they wait for their cases to be heard. The center provides supervision, high quality programming and an array of professional services.
There is individual and group counseling, conflict resolution, life skills and supervised outdoor recreation to help youth to understand and develop empathy for the victims of crimes. The School District of Philadelphia has an on-site school so youth remain engaged with their education.
The juvenile center provides residents with a range of services and activities designed to meet their needs, including: education, social services, medical services, behavioral health services and recreational programming. Families are encouraged to visit as often as possible. It is an important way to support to your child during this time. Only parents, grandparents and legal guardians may visit during regular visiting days without prior authorization.
Once again, City Council’s weekly meeting was dominated by the public comment portion of the agenda. Following up on last week’s testimony regarding overcrowding conditions at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center, numerous advocates spoke out on the resolution.
Many advocates, who testified about the time they spent working with the city’s incarcerated youth, told Council that the framing of the issue was incorrect. In short, the advocates argued that the issue was not that there wasn’t enough space for the incarcerated juveniles, but rather that there were far too many juveniles being incarcerated in the first place.
One advocate said the outcome of the resolution would just “shuffle” kids from one under-resourced facility to another, putting them further away from home and community support.
"This is needed so much," said Council President Darrell Clarke. "We want our kids to do well. This is something that has been going on for some time. Now, maybe it will stop."
Chief Defender Keisha Hudson is troubled by the conditions at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center.
"Conditions at the JJSC, where our young people are held pending resolution of their cases, are unsafe for the youth, the counselors who supervise the young people housed there, and the medical staff, attorneys, educators, and other supportive professionals who enter the facility every day to serve the children in the facility," Hudson said. "Insufficient staffing and overpopulation has limited the children's access to medical care and educational services, and contributed to multiple reports of assaults among those being held there."
***
In other action at the Council meeting, there was a resolution declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Council heard from members of the community who have been the victims of domestic abuse.
"I'm a victim of domestic abuse," Christine Brunson testified. "I've lost my sight. It's been a struggle to keep up with the blindness but (the Council's move) gives me hope. It shows they are addressing it."
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas released a report which outlines a collaborative approach to addressing gun violence. Thomas is submitting a $15 million investment specifically addressing systemic failure a coordinated court reform.
He is requesting a $2 million investment in Philadelphia courts to lead regular, in-person community engagement in the city's most distressed ZIP codes. Thomas said he would like $5 million in cameras, a $2 million investment in existing CLIP/community services support programs and $2 million into existing Pennsylvania Horticultural Society programs that beautify neighborhoods, reduce crime and showcase the best parts of the city.
Thomas said he wants $3 million as a investment in victim protection and witness services. He is also seeking $1 million in fingerprinting technology to expedite administrative processes and bureaucracy.
"Every branch of government at every level has a role and responsibility in curbing gun violence," said Thomas in a statement. "As the legislative branch, our biggest role is appropriating funds to solve issues."
Council also supported a friendly wager with the City of Houston on he outcome of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. Philadelphia is putting up an assortment of goods such as Tastykakes, pretzels, water ice, cheesesteaks and other locally-made eateries. No word yet on what Houston is bargaining with.
