City legislators put forward a $5 million proposal that aims to fund neighborhood improvement and job programs on Thursday.
The proposed transfer ordinance would build on City Council’s response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the bill, $1 million would go toward the city’s same-day work and pay program, where workers are hired to clear and maintain vacant city lots. Another $1 million would go toward the city’s community life improvement program, which focuses on fixing quality-of-life issues in neighborhoods.
The city’s WorkREADY program would also see a $1 million infusion from the proposal, which provides summer jobs for the city’s youth. A job training program would receive $2 million and Hire Philly’s Pipeline Philly jobs program would get $50,000.
Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez introduced the proposal for Council President Darrell Clarke. The proposal is part of legislators’ New Normal Jobs Initiative.
In a statement, Clarke said the proposal will help Philadelphians find jobs.
“As we work to get this pandemic under control and get residents vaccinated, we must be just as focused on the harsh economic impact of this crisis and the Philadelphians who need help finding employment,” Clarke said.
The proposal heads to a Council committee for a hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
Earlier this month, city legislators approved a $4 million transfer ordinance for their New Normal Jobs Initiative. That funding also goes toward the same-day work and pay program, as well as a workforce development program for at-risk youth, and job training programs, among other things.
