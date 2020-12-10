Philadelphia City Council passed a raft of bills and resolutions Thursday in the final session of the year.
Members of council sent the legislation to Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk. The legislation included:
Disclosures from businesses seeking city contracts
A trio of bills would require more transparency for firms bidding on city contracts.
The bills, which passed unanimously, would require organizations to disclose the demographics of their staff, executives and boards, including race and ethnicity, as well as salaries and job titles, among other things.
Businesses seeking city contracts also would be required to provide data on their business with the city over the previous five years.
The disclosure requirements extend to subcontractors on contracts for both goods and services.
All the demographic data would be placed on the city’s website. The legislation would also require an annual report on the disclosures.
The package of bills is named after the late Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr.
Protections for hospitality, tourism workers
Members of council unanimously passed a package of employee protection bills that would mandate employers in some hospitality and tourism industries to rehire workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The three bills, called the Black Workers Matter Economic Recovery Package, seeks to help more than 12,000 hospitality sector workers in the city affected by the pandemic. Black and brown workers, who make up the bulk of employees in the hospitality industry, were disproportionately affected by layoffs stemming from the pandemic.
Some workers would be first in line to get their jobs back when they become available. One bill also would require the rehiring of laid-off employees in those industries even if a new owner takes over the business.
At-large Councilwoman Helen Gym, the main sponsor of the bill requiring employers in some industries to rehire workers laid off due to the pandemic, said the package of bills was fair and balanced.
"It ensures that we get things right for businesses while guaranteeing economic dignity for workers," Gym said.
‘Ghost gun’ manufacturing banned
A bill would ban the manufacturing of homemade firearms using a 3D printer.
Commonly referred to as "ghost guns," the self-made firearms lack serial numbers, are untraceable and have no regulations around their sale.
The legislation also would prohibit the sale or transfer of parts and unfinished frames related to the creation of ghost guns, unless an individual has a federal firearm license.
Philadelphia's homicide toll has surged to 465 as of Wednesday, up 39% from this time last year. With a handful of weeks left in the year, the homicide toll is the highest since 1990, when it hit 500.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, the main sponsor of the bill, said the number of ghost guns recovered by police continues to grow.
"This [bill] will give law enforcement an important tool to keep guns out of the neighborhood and hold gun traffickers accountable," Johnson said.
Eviction diversion program gets extended
A bill to extend the city’s Eviction Diversion program through March 2021 was approved.
The program was set to expire at the end of the year. Since the program began in September, 182 renters have avoided evictions through the program; another 220 cases are scheduled for mediation.
Some evictions have been halted through federal and Philadelphia orders, which end at the end of the year.
The program is limited to people who have suffered financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program still allows evictions in some cases.
Honorary street name for Walter P. Lomax Jr.
Legislators approved an honorary street naming for Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr., a physician who treated Martin Luther King Jr. and founded the WURD radio station.
The 1800 block of Wharton Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood, where Lomax had his medical practice for more than three decades, will have the honorary name of “Walter P. Lomax, Jr., M.D., Way.”
'Shop Black Business Friday'
Legislators approved a non-binding resolution that would declare the end of each workweek in December “Shop Black Business Friday” in the city.
Recording required for public deliberations
Legislators passed a bill that would mandate all city boards and commissions make an electronic recording of their public deliberations.
The recordings and transcripts also would be required to be made available within 10 days on the city’s website without charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.