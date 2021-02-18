Philadelphia City Council's Committees on Children and Youth and Education hosted its joint public hearing to address various health concerns Wednesday about safely re-opening Philadelphia schools.
"Top priority is reopening schools promptly and safely," said Councilmember Helen Gym, who chairs the Children and Youth Committee.
The purpose of the virtual hearing was to "have a respectful engagement with people who have diverse perspectives," Gym said.
These testimonies come after the School District of Philadelphia announced its plan to delay the re-opening of school buildings for in-person learning. This change constitutes the third time the district has postponed opening its doors. Moving the opportunity for a hybrid model from February to March.
According to Gym, the hearing generated more than 50 witnesses, a survey of nearly 300 individuals and a representation of 41 out of the 77 ZIP codes. The purpose of the hearing was to get answers to key questions.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Dr. David Rubin, who is director of PolicyLab and director of Population Health Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia participated in Council’s hearing.
"I’m here to speak about safety and whether we met the safety deadline,” Rubin said.
During his testimony, Rubin said that he believes the threshold for a return to in-person learning has been met and that the modernization of schools will be extremely important.
The physician also warns not to disregard the primary ways to avoid coronavirus transmission such as wearing masks, good hygiene and social distancing.
"If you did one thing and one thing well, it would be to make sure everyone is wearing a mask," he said.
Hite said firmly that the district is currently meeting all of the new CDC guidelines.
He opened his testimony by sharing an email from a parent quoting "stop with the reasons why we can’t and look more at the larger pile of reasons why we can (re-open schools)."
Hite said during the debate about reopening schools that people are talking past each other.
"I want to focus instead on talking with each other and how we can find common ground so we can open schools as quickly and safely as possible," he said.
Hite also acknowledged and thanked the thousands of district employees who have reported to work in person since the onset of the pandemic.
"It is my job as a parent advocate and a City Council member to continue to push for the best options we have in regards to returning children to school, Councilmember Kendra Brooks said.
This hearing is just one way the city is using to identify strategies to help protect children.
"We all are committed to a common goal," Councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez said.
The school district will continue to conduct open houses for parents both in-person and virtually for families that don't feel comfortable coming into the facility. Families are also encouraged to report coronavirus cases by sending an email to coronavirusreport@philasd.org.
