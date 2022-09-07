City Councilmembers alongside other officials and nonprofit partners announced Wednesday that they will be investing $7.6 million into assisting residents with resolving tangled title issues, a problem that directly impacts about 10,000 Philadelphia residents.
According to officials, the funds will be used to expand the services of four Philadelphia legal assistance agencies — Philly VIP, Community Legal Services (CLS), Philadelphia Legal Assistance (PLA) and the Senior Law Center — so that more residents can get affordable legal assistance during the lengthy titling process.
"There are currently thousands and thousands of homes and properties in Philadelphia where the titled are tangled, and property owners lack a clean title to the home," said Council President Darrell L. Clarke in a release. "This infusion of city money — through Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative — can help thousands of property owners clean up their title and their claims to owning the home."
A tangled title is a situation where someone who has the right to own the home they live in can’t because their name is not on the home’s deed. This situation often occurs when the homeowner dies without transferring the deed to a relative's or someone else's name.
According to the Philadelphia Legal Assistance website, tangled titles "can make solving problems with your house, especially urgent ones, difficult or impossible," and can result in families eventually losing their homes all together.
This investment is a part of the “Neighborhood Preservation initiative,” a $400 million program created by the City Council last year that aims to generate affordable housing production, home repairs, small business revitalization and neighborhood preservation.
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson shared her personal experience with tangled titles during the news conference. She said that after both of her parents and grandmother died, her and her sister were left with two family homes they couldn’t afford to take care of.
"I helped so many people over the years ... with this very issue, but suddenly here I am faced with this issue and I was paralyzed with fear," Gilmore-Richardson said. "(I) did not know what to do next and how we were going to come up with the capital necessary to keep these homes in our family.
"Because of this significant legislative and funding initiative of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, we are now able to make the largest, most significant investment in helping families across the entire city of Philadelphia eliminate tangled titles, gain ownership of their homes, and move on to have more generational wealth for them and their loved ones and their legacy."
