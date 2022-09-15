City Council President Darrell L. Clarke has introduced legislation that would offer volunteers who perform community service in Philadelphia a tax credit against either the wage tax or the real estate tax.
According to the legislation, volunteers who perform community service may take up to a maximum credit of $1,000 per calendar year against their wage or real estate tax. The total of the credit is to be calculated by multiplying each volunteer’s total number of certified community service hours by $5.00 per hour.
If the legislation goes through, the revenue commissioner will be tasked with establishing application procedures and certification criteria for permissible volunteer work. The legislation would be effective with respect to taxes that are due and payable on or after Jan. 1, 2024.
The legislation was introduced by councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. on behalf of Clarke, and was co-sponsored by councilmembers Jones, Isaiah Thomas, Mark Squilla, Cindy Bass, and Kenyatta Johnson.
In a news release, Clarke said that President Biden’s recent legislature that made it easier for student loan holders to take part in a public service loan deferment option was one of his inspirations for the creation of the bill. He also said he was inspired by examples of unpaid community services happening across Philadelphia, such as a basketball camp that was run by councilmember Isaiah Thomas over the summer.
“Over the summer, we watched so many volunteers doing things to benefit their neighborhoods – with no compensation expected or received,” said Clarke. “We wanted to be able to do something for these volunteers, and to inspire more volunteer community service across Philadelphia.”
The next steps for the bill will see it referred to a committee and subsequently it will be brought forward at a public hearing.
