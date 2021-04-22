During its weekly virtual session Thursday, City Council passed a resolution honoring the Free Library of Philadelphia's first Black manager.
Councilmember Cherrell Parker introduced a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Frank L. Stephens Jr., and recognizing his work at the Free Library of Philadelphia and his dedication to elevating Black art and stories.
Stephens Jr., the first Black manager at the Free Library of Philadelphia, died at 89 on March 11 of lung cancer at his home in Mount Airy.
He and his wife, Jeannette, first lived in North Philadelphia after their 1954 wedding. They then moved to Mount Airy in 1972.
His wife spoke about her husband’s legacy during the meeting.
“We were so proud of him. He loved his family. His parents moved to Philadelphia because of the opportunity. As the years went by, he went to the Free Library of Philadelphia and had a wonderful career,” she said. “His relationship with his staff was tremendous. Even before he passed and was retired, he kept up with staff.”
Jeannette Stephens said he also enjoyed doing his artwork at home.
“The home is filled with his artwork. He had a major exhibit at Villanova and at other major institutions ... he accomplished a lot and we are so very proud of his accomplishments.”
***
Council also passed a resolution from Councilmember Cindy Bass calling on the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) to reevaluate its policies and practices related to gender equity and to implement steps to close gender gaps in all sports and divisions.
Cindy Griffin, women's head basketball coach at her alma mater Saint Joseph's University, testified that the discrepancies seen in the NCAA men’s and women's basketball tournament this spring were alarming. Unfortunately, she said the discrepancies were in many ways, a symptom of a much bigger problem in sports.
“While we saw the visible inequality — weight rooms for athletes and swag bags at the men's tournament versus the women's basketball tournament, the issues in basketball run much deeper,” Griffin said.
She said media contracts and the NCAA governance structure’s branding is different for women. For example, Griffin noted women do not use March Madness branding.
“Women's tournaments are in NBA arenas versus the men tournaments which are often in domes. And then there was the case of the men's basketball unit distributed throughout the conferences,” she said.
Gender equity issues are not unique to the NCAA. For example, Griffin said if you are looking at pro and national teams, the WNBA rookie salary coming out is $57,000, as opposed to an NBA rookie salary which starts at $3.4 million with a guaranteed three-year contract.
And then there's the U.S. women's national soccer team versus the men's national team. Megan Rapinoe, of the women's soccer team, is an advocate for equal pay who has said men are often compensated on the potential that they show up, not necessarily what they had done. Women are often paid on what they have done, which normally they outperform in their contract, Griffin said.
She also said disparity may be one of the most notable forms of sex discrimination in employment, where women have a 0% chance of coaching men, but men have a 50% or greater chance of coaching women.
“There's a tremendous amount of work to be done, but it needs to start with acknowledging the issues. On behalf of myself and Saint Joseph's University, we thank you for starting the conversation here in Philadelphia,” Griffin said.
***
In other business, Council also passed an ordinance, under certain conditions, prohibiting employers from requiring prospective employees undergo testing for marijuana as a condition of employment. Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. was the only dissenting vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.