Philadelphia‘s City Council Committee on Children and Youth and Education hosted its joint public hearing to address various health concerns about safely re-opening Philadelphia schools.
“Top priority is reopening schools promptly and safely,” said Councilmember Helen Gym, Children and Youth Committee Chair.
The purpose of the hearing is to “have a respectful engagement with people who have diverse perspectives,” said Gym.
These testimonies come after the Philadelphia School District announced its plan to delay the re-opening of school buildings for in-person learning. This change of events now makes the third time the district has postponed opening its doors. Moving the opportunity for a hybrid model from February to March.
According to councilmember Gym, the hearing generated more than 50 testifiers, a survey of over 500 individuals, and a representation of 41 out of the 77 zip codes. Today’s desire was to get answers to key questions.
Philadelphia School District Superintendent, William R. Hite, Jr., Ed. D, and Dr. David Ruben attending physician, director of PolicyLab, and director of Population Health Innovation at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia participated in the council’s limited testimonies.
“I’m here to speak about safety and whether we met the safety deadline,” said Ruben.
Ruben later shared during his testimony that he believes the threshold has been met and that the modernization of schools will be extremely important.
He also warns not to disregard the primary transmission inventions such as wearing masks, good hygiene, and social distancing. “If you did one thing and one thing well it would be to make sure everyone is wearing a mask,” he said.
While the discussion didn’t weigh much on the concerns about the efficacy of using fans as a layer of protection during the pandemic. Hite shared firmly that the Philadelphia School District is currently meeting all of the new CDC guidelines.
He opened by sharing an email from a parent quoting “stop with the reasons why we can’t and look more at the larger pile of reasons why we can (re-open schools).”
He said that in arguing about the whys and why not people are simply talking past each other.
“I want to focus instead on talking with each other and how we can find common ground so we can open schools as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.
He also acknowledged and thanked the thousands of district employees who have reported to work in person since the onset of the pandemic.
“It is my job as a parent advocate and a city council member to continue to push for the best options we have in regards to returning children to school,” said councilmember Kendra Brooks.
This hearing is just one measure that the city is taking to identify strategies that will be put in place to protect children.
“We all are committed to a common goal,” said Councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez.
The Philadelphia School district will continue to conduct open houses for parents both in-person and virtually for families that don’t feel comfortable coming into the facility. Families are also encouraged to report coronavirus cases by sending an email to cornoavirusreport@phsd.org.
