Ayana Jones
A group of representatives from local public sector agencies shared insight on diversity and inclusion in city contracting during a virtual hearing held Monday.
This hearing comes as a 2020 analysis of city contracting dollars from the city of Philadelphia’s Office of Economic Opportunity found that 11.5% of city contracts went to African American-owned firms and just 3.6 % to Latino-owned businesses, despite African Americans and Latinos representing well over half of the city’s total population.
“The city is failing to use one of its most powerful economic tools and spending power to be able to support disadvantaged Black and brown businesses,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, who spearheaded the hearing.
“If anything it is making the racial equity gap worse. Today is my goal to shed some light on this issue and begin to chart a path forward. I know that we can do better as a city.”
During the hearing hosted by the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, representatives testified from public sector agencies, including the School District of Philadelphia, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), the Philadelphia International Airport and Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).
However none of the representatives from the school district, SEPTA or other participating agencies were able to give a demographic and racial breakdown of businesses awarded contracts during the hearing. The representatives said they would provide the demographic data to City Councilmember Mark Squilla, chair of the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
Speaking candidly, Joann Bell, government affairs consultant at Pugliese Associates, criticized the agencies representatives for not providing the demographic data.
“I would think that if I’m being asked to testify, I would have assembled my staff,” she said. “I would have had that information and I would have been able to address it whether it looked good for me or not. Because it is about going forward and improving it.”
The hearing did address what the city’s goals are for inclusion.
“Each year, the city aims to reach a level of equitable inclusion on city contracts equal to the availability of minority-, women- and disabled women-owned enterprises, which is currently at 35%,” said Stephanie Tipton, chief administration officer.
She said despite facing unprecedented operational financial challenges during the course of the pandemic, the city’s minority, woman, or disabled-owned enterprises participate rate for fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021 came in at just more than 30%.
“As we look forward to the receipt of historic levels of funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the city is preparing to leverage those dollars to promote opportunity and build wealth based on a commitment to racial equity,” Tipton continued.
With the passage of the infrastructure bill, Leslie S. Richards, general manager/CEO of SEPTA, highlighted the agency’s role in helping to launch the Equity and Infrastructure program. The initiative is a new national effort to grow and strengthen underutilized business participation in infrastructure.
Richards said that SEPTA expects to receive more than $100 million in additional federal funding during each of the next five years to address infrastructure and vehicle replacement needs.
“If invested strategically and equitably, funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill can serve as a catalyst for new and transformative opportunities for disadvantaged minority and women-owned businesses, contracting and opportunity to invest in our communities,” Richards said.
Andy Abdallah, assistant general manager, Procurement, Supply Chain Management and Diversified Business Enterprise for SEPTA, said the agency awarded 13% of its state funded contracts and 16% of its federally funded contracts to DBEs.
Stephen Zook, executive director, Office of Procurement, School District of Philadelphia said that MWBE (minority/women-owned Business Enterprises) vendors received 35% of contracts during 2021.
Bell said that the city has been trying to address diversity in contracting for the last 38 years. And she linked the city’s high poverty to the lack of opportunity.
“If we don’t get the right people at the top, they’re not going to send the right message,” Bell said. “If the right commissioners and secretaries and all of the other people who understand that a part of their job is to make sure that this happens and that they will be judged by that, they are not going to do it because they don’t see it as important.
“I argue that there is a direct correlation between the poverty in this city and the lack of opportunities,” she said. “We do not have the investment that goes along with the interest. It’s public policy. It’s interest and it’s investment and if you don’t have those three, we will have the same conversation next year. “
Regina Hairston, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania highlighted the impact infrastructure funding could have on local minority-owned businesses.
“With the forthcoming infrastructure dollars from the Biden administration making the way to the city, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to encourage, to encapsulate and to ensure that Philadelphia’s Black and brown population have equal access and opportunity to finding that will build capital for future generations,” she said.
“But these investments must be intentional at every level and every sector that include, but is not limited to:
More diversity in top levels of government that are in the decision making process and ability for departments to be held accountable that don’t work to meet M/W/DSBE goals.
Develop a more transparent streamlined process for businesses to participate.
Greater support in navigated the city’s procurement system and process.”
George Burrell, an of counsel member of Kleinbard LLC’s Business and Finance Department and a member of the Firm’s Government Relations group, discussed the process of achieving significant Black participation in contracting.
“Achieving Black proportionate participation requires difficult decisions,” he said. “Protecting class spending has to be redistributed. In that context, the Black business community needs building capacity and proportionate participation to be a moonshot priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.