Philadelphia City Council on Thursday continued transferring large chunks of properties for use as affordable housing in its first in-person meeting in more than two years.
“I think in total we have about 400 parcels of land that we have now started the process of moving towards the development of the Homeowner’s Turn the Key Initiative,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke. There are plans to make 1,000 homes available next year, he said.
The members’ desks were further apart and they used wireless microphones at the stations. In addition, seating was restricted to every other seat in the public gallery, based on recommendations from city health professionals. About 40 people were in the gallery, but some of them were city staffers.
“Right now we’re back. We sought advice from the Department of Health in a couple of briefings with the commissioner,” Clarke said. “We think it went well. As you can see today, having people come in, I think people were excited. Council members were excited to be in the room. They had interaction on a personal level, face to face.”
With the public Council meeting, Philadelphia became the last of the top 10 biggest city government body to do so.
“The virtual nature of what we have been doing had been working,” Clarke said. “We had a significant level of participation but it was virtual.”
There were several resolutions passed honoring the lives of Philadelphia residents Rakin Hasheem Allen, known by his stage name of PnB Rock, a hip-hop artist who was recently killed by gun violence in Los Angeles; and Michael Hinson Jr., an LGBTQ rights activist, who also advocated for more funding and services for people suffering from homelessness and HIV, who recently died.
Councilmember Cindy Bass, said PnB Rock of Germantown, was an inspiration to many young people and a symbol of the many young Black men dying by gun violence. Council also passed resolutions recognizing Police Officers Taylor Sidler and Paul Watson for their heroic actions after a shooting at Shepard Recreation Center in August. Council also honored Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph, wife of state Sen. Vincent Hughes for their Emmy wins for their hit television series Abbott Elementary.
In other Council news, there were some leadership changes and committee appointments to fill the positions help by the resignations of council members Derek Green, Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.
All but Domb have announced that they are running for mayor, to replace Jim Kenney, who has served two terms and is prohibited by law run for third consecutive term.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., whose 4th District includes parts of West Philadelphia, Manyayunk and Roxborough, was voted the new majority leader, a position that was held by Parker.
Mark Squilla, who represents the 1st district, which includes parts center city and south Philadelphia, was voted majority whip replacing Jones. Cindy Bass, who 8th District represents parts of North Philadelphia and Germantown, was voted deputy whip, replacing Squilla.
On Thursday, Clarke also announced several new committee appointments: Jones is now chair of the Appropriations Committee, which was held by Sánchez. Squilla is the new chair of the finance committee, replacing Green. At-Large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, former teacher is new chair of the Education Committee, replacing Sanchez. At-Large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson is chair of the Law and Government Committee, replacing Parker. Mike Driscoll, who represents the 6th District, which includes parts of the Northeast, such as Frankford, Port Richmond, Rhawnhurst and Tacony, is the new chair of Licenses and Inspections Committee.
Meanwhile a panel of party leaders of Democratic City Committee has selected Sharon Vaughn, who served as chief of staff for Councilmember Green; and Jimmy Harrity, who worked for state Sen. Shariff Street for positions on the Nov. 8 ballot, to replace Green and Domb, who both were at-large or citywide Council members.
Democratic ward leaders were scheduled to vote on the pair Thursday evening after Philadelphia Tribune presstime.
