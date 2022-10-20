City Council passed a resolution Thursday demanding that the state fix the crisis at the Juvenile Justice Service Center in West Philadelphia after being told of overcrowding and a melee which caused about two dozen staff and juvenile injuries.
David Robinson, president of Local 159 of District Council 33, who represents uniformed correctional officers at the Juvenile Justice Service Center on North 48th Street, said about 20 staff member were injured, along with several residents Oct. 4, during a huge fight at the facility.
The majority of the residents are 15-19 years old, he said.
“They bring the gangs and their drills (gang violence) with them,” Robinson said.
There are more than 200 juveniles there, he said, about 80-90 of which are awaiting trial by the state. The center was designed to be a holding facility for no more than 10-14 days, but many juveniles end up staying much longer than that.
In addition, because of overcrowding, the staff of mostly women is severely outnumbered.
“We are seeking help, as much help as we can get,” said Ebony Rowland, a staff member. “Someone will end up dying in the facility.”
Another staff member, Corrine Stokes said: “It’s a very dangerous situation. We need help and we need help now.”
The resolution was introduced by Councilmember Curtis W. Jones Jr., head of the body’s public safety committee.
“We have served notice that this isn’t an in-the-closet kind of situation that we are going to keep away from the public,” Jones said. “No. 2, we are less than 20 days before an election (Nov. 8) and these are issues that need to be addressed by the governor and the next governor, so that they don’t continue and continue. Finally, what I think is very important is that we don’t risk a catastrophe.”
At-large Councilmembers Helen Gym, Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson, spoke passionately about the issue. Richardson said that she has relatives that work there.
“The conditions that were described in Council today are well known to the state, for weeks on end,” Gym said. “It’s unconscionable that a center that was designed to originally be a place to be held up as a model and what was supposed to be a holding area for 10-14 days, with programming and services has now been turned into an example of the worse state neglect. I am appalled at the fact the state has denied young people justice and humanity.”
According to Gym and other Council members, they have spent hours on the phone with staff at the center seeking to resolve the situation and Gym said she sat on a task force for 18 months that made recommendations for common sense rules to make juvenile justice centers more humane.
“None of those recommendations have been implemented, even though they were enacted by the governor himself,” Gym said.
A call to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office was not returned by Philadelphia Tribune press time.
Council is clear about the safety of staff and juveniles at the facility, Gym said. The city is responsible for the public safety throughout the city, whether it be in public, in schools or juvenile justice facilities.
Thomas said several tours of the schools and the juvenile detention center revealed conditions for young people in the public schools and the center are an embarrassment to the city.
If the juveniles weren’t mostly people of color, Thomas said he believes the response would be different.
“Never would I have believed that I was a part of a system of the cradle-to-prison pipeline,” Thomas said. “When I visited the juvenile justice center and see children in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, it’s about why they are in their right now it’s not about who they will be when they get out. When you put young people in a situation where they can’t socialize, they can’t exercise and they can’t get a quality education, how can we then expect them to return to the collective and be a restorative part of society?”
In other Council business, Michael Coard, an attorney, activist and journalist, spoke on behalf of a resolution formally apologizing for the “heinous acts of abuse and torture” perpetrated against inmates at Holmesburg Prison during the 1950s to 1970s.
It was worse than the Tuskegee Experiment, which infected hundreds of Black men with syphilis between 1932 and 1972, and left them sick and untreated.
Coard said that the difference in Philadelphia is that thousands of poor, Black, brown and white people were given all types of chemicals, who weren’t sick, over a 25-year period — by “excruciating skin patch tests.”
According to Coard, the University of Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia were complicit.
