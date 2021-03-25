Philadelphia legislators are considering extending employment and housing protects to victims of "coercive control."
On Thursday, City Council took up a proposal that would expand the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control in the city’s paid sick leave, employee leave, and fair housing laws.
The proposal would define coercive control as a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with another person’s free will and personal liberty.
Examples of coercive control would include isolating an individual from friends or other supports; depriving someone of basic needs; controlling or monitoring someone’s personal movements, communications and more; and compelling an individual to do something by force or threat of force, among other things.
The proposal now heads to a legislative committee for a hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks, the main sponsor of the legislation, said her proposal would give victims of coercive control access to the same benefits and protections as other victims of domestic violence.
“While domestic violence may not always be visible, it can happen to anyone and it affects people across race, class, gender, sexuality and ethnicity,” Brooks said.
Brooks added that she hoped her proposal would help prevent “intimate-partner violence from escalating to further abuse and restore some of the power back to the survivors of domestic violence.”
Under the proposal, a victim of coercive control could use his or her paid sick time under the city’s paid sick leave, or secure at least four weeks of unpaid leave from a job in order to respond to an incident, like seeking medical attention or services.
In addition, the proposal would allow a victim of coercive control to terminate a lease with a landlord early without penalty, among other housing protections.
Brooks said the legislation was in honor of her cousin, Tianna Thompson, a victim of domestic violence who was murdered by her partner in 2013.
The Philadelphia Police Department responds to more than 100,000 emergency calls each year related to domestic violence, according to Women Against Abuse, a Philadelphia nonprofit that fights to end domestic violence.
In 2018, 27 people were killed in domestic violence incidents in Philadelphia, according to Women Against Abuse.
The proposal appears to be on the path to approval. Brooks secured eight legislators to co-sponsor her proposal. So if the proposal moves through committee and gets a final vote before the full legislative body, those nine votes would be enough to pass it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.